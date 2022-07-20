ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goochland County, VA

Goochland County intersection to be replaced with roundabout

By Krystian Hajduczka
 3 days ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Road work is set to begin as early as next week to improve a traffic intersection in Goochland County.

The two streets that form the intersection are Fairground Road and Sandy Hood Road. Drivers are being urged by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to stay up to date on road closures along both these streets.

Once completed, the intersection will feature a single-lane roundabout and sidewalks which are aimed at improving safety in the area.

VDOT expects the project to be finished in the fall of 2023.

