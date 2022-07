Gunna has shared a new live performance video for his DS4EVER cut, “Missing Me.”. The three-and-a-half-minute video sees the rapper sporting all-white outfit as he performs the track in front of a stunning oceanic backdrop, creating a calming atmosphere for the intimate performance. It ends with the camera quickly skimming through a handwritten note from Gunna, as he touches on how he honed his craft to have a better life and losing his freedom in regards to the RICO Act violation charges. The words “Protect Black Art” appear along with a QR code that leads to the petition helmed by Kevin Liles and Julie Greenwald.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO