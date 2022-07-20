Suspect Who Raped Woman Trying On Clothes At SEPTA Station In Custody: Police

Broad Street and Snyder Avenue SEPTA Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person of interest in a SEPTA station gunpoint rape was in custody as of Wednesday, July 20, police in Philadelphia said.

The suspect, described as being a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s, raped the female victim at gunpoint on a bench at the Broad Street and Snyder Avenue station around 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 18, police said.

She had been trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought her while on the platform in the moments leading up to the rape, police said.

Details were expected to be released later in the day.

