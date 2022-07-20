ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspect Who Raped Woman Trying On Clothes At SEPTA Station In Custody: Police

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYrWN_0gmMGgwN00
Broad Street and Snyder Avenue SEPTA Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person of interest in a SEPTA station gunpoint rape was in custody as of Wednesday, July 20, police in Philadelphia said.

The suspect, described as being a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s, raped the female victim at gunpoint on a bench at the Broad Street and Snyder Avenue station around 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 18, police said.

She had been trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought her while on the platform in the moments leading up to the rape, police said.

Details were expected to be released later in the day.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 19

Sonya Glenn
3d ago

I'm trying to get some understanding what in the world was she down in that place trying on clothes in the first place with her boyfriend they was wrong for the attack of course but what was on her mind

Reply(1)
18
Denise Gabriel
2d ago

I remember years ago there were always cops in the subway some of them with dogs..i stopped years ago taking the subway..too much crime...They need to.have a few cops on the train and one on the platform.all the time..i hope they do it !!

Reply(1)
6
Guest
3d ago

strange but i dont see where it says her boyfriend was with her .perhaps ur reading a different article or just editorializing incorrectly 🤔🧔🏽

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Unruly Swimmers Assault Staff, Vandalize Cars After Being Asked To Leave Philly Pool: Police

Police are on the hunt for three girls who became unruly, assaulted staff members, and vandalized cars at a Philadelphia pool, authorities said. Chaos began around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, July 21, when the swimmers were asked to leave the McVeigh Recreation Center due to their disruptive behavior, but they refused and became hostile towards the staff, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects Accused Of Multiple Residential Burglaries In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need your help to identify multiple suspects. Investigators say surveillance video shows four people who broke into several homes overnight on July 13. The robberies happened on Gilham Street and Unruh and Magee Avenues in Mayfair. Police say they stole various items, including car keys that they used to get away. If you have any information, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Septa#Police#Violent Crime#Snyder Avenue
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen Oakdale Street, frequents Whitby Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on July 14, 2022. Police say 54-year-old Sylvestina Cox was last seen on the 2300 block of Oakdale Street. Police suspect, she is usually around the 5400 block of Whitby Avenue. It is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Surveillance Photo Released in Walmart Generator Theft: Suspect Sought

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Kensington Rec Center Pool Closes For Summer After Staff Members Assaulted, Cars Vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kensington recreation center has drained its pool and closed for the summer after five staff members were assaulted Thursday. Now police are trying to identify the three attackers. One of the victims is a 63-year-old woman who has been with Parks & Rec for 30 years. There have been other incidents at McVeigh Rec Center this summer, but this is the most violent. During one of the hottest days of the year, families in Kensington have one less way to cool off. The McVeigh Rec Center pool has been drained and it’s now closed for the season after a violent attack...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

The first woman police officer in Philadelphia history was a prudish ‘dance cop’ afraid of jazz

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Philadelphia Police Department is making a push to increase the number of women in its ranks, with a pledge last year to boost the count from 22% of sworn officers to 30% by the year 2023. The department is already ahead of the national average (just 12%). It’s also currently led by a woman, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested After Brandishing Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 11 at approximately 2:54 p.m., a police officer on patrol in the 100 block of North Franklin Street observed an altercation, in which one of the subjects brandished a firearm. The officer took the suspect, 48-year-old Darmika Williams, into custody without incident and recovered a loaded firearm.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
320K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy