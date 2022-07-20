Quincy Man Fatally Shot Himself During Hours-Long Police Standoff In Andover

Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A man from Quincy fatally shot himself during a late-night standoff with police in Andover, authorities said.

Anthony Miele, age 49, was wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies in southeastern Massachusetts, according to Massachusetts State Police. A Be On The Look Out (BOLO) alert was issued for Miele as a result.

A State Trooper then noticed Miele inside a parked vehicle outside the Digital Federal Credit Union on Broadway in Methuen just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police said.

The Trooper began following Miele as he drove away. They then tried to stop Miele but he refused and kept fleeing, police said.

Several Troopers subsequently pursued Miele until he stopped on I-495 in Andover around 7:10 p.m., police said. When officers approached the vehicle, Miele was holding a gun to his head.

Efforts from several departments to peacefully negotiate with Miele were unsuccessful. He ultimately shot himself around 9:10 p.m. and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. Miele was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m., according to police.

Investigators officially determined Miele died by suicide. No other information was released.

