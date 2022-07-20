ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Quincy Man Fatally Shot Himself During Hours-Long Police Standoff In Andover

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Is7KW_0gmMGeAv00
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A man from Quincy fatally shot himself during a late-night standoff with police in Andover, authorities said.

Anthony Miele, age 49, was wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies in southeastern Massachusetts, according to Massachusetts State Police. A Be On The Look Out (BOLO) alert was issued for Miele as a result.

A State Trooper then noticed Miele inside a parked vehicle outside the Digital Federal Credit Union on Broadway in Methuen just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police said.

The Trooper began following Miele as he drove away. They then tried to stop Miele but he refused and kept fleeing, police said.

Several Troopers subsequently pursued Miele until he stopped on I-495 in Andover around 7:10 p.m., police said. When officers approached the vehicle, Miele was holding a gun to his head.

Efforts from several departments to peacefully negotiate with Miele were unsuccessful. He ultimately shot himself around 9:10 p.m. and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. Miele was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m., according to police.

Investigators officially determined Miele died by suicide. No other information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 89-year-old woman who struck Burlington officer with car won’t face charges

BURLINGTON, Mass. — An 89-year-old woman who struck a Burlington police officer with her car earlier this month will not face criminal charges, authorities announced Friday. The officer was working a a private construction detail in the area of 26 Beacon Street in Burlington on July 14 when the woman attempted to drive around him, but she instead hit him and kept going north toward Woburn, according to the Burlington Police Department.
BURLINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Andover#Violent Crime#I 495#Lawrence General Hospital#Daily Voice
MassLive.com

Dracut man Michael Vangpa pleads guilty to robbing 3 convenience stores on Christmas Eve with handgun

A Dracut man who spent his Christmas Eve robbing three different Lowell-area convenience stores at gunpoint pleaded guilty Thursday to two federal charges. Michael Vangpa, 33, admitted he brandished a gun and threatened clerks and customers at convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury on Dec. 24, 2020, at one point firing his gun into a cardboard box and at another bludgeoning a store employee with the weapon, prosecutors said.
DRACUT, MA
WCVB

Deadly shooting under investigation in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police were investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday night near the end of Orlando Street in the city's Mattapan neighborhood. Just after 10 p.m., police received 911 calls for a person shot in area of 14 Orlando St. Officers that arrived at the scene found a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Everett shooting victim identified

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a July 19 fatal shooting has been identified as Jarmahl Sutsen, 38, of Lynn, according to the Middlesex County DA’s office. As 7NEWS previously reported, Sutsen was found dead inside a home on Central Street Tuesday morning. Several neighbors told 7NEWS that...
EVERETT, MA
Boston

Man who shot himself in standoff with police on I-495 has died

Anthony Miele, 49, of Quincy was pronounced dead just before midnight on Tuesday, according to police. The man who shot himself during an hours-long standoff with police Tuesday on I-495 has died from his injuries. State police said Antony Miele, 49, of Quincy died just before midnight at Lawrence General...
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, police warn of check washing scheme

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Doing an ordinary task turned a Massachusetts couple into scam victims after a check was stolen, then altered after being put in the mail. "The check was for $185, a modest amount," Richard Curtis said. "The person or persons who saved the check reissued the check in the amount of $6,185."
BURLINGTON, MA
liveboston617.org

FULL RADIO RECORDING: MSP Pursuit of Bank Robber Anthony Miele Who Died Tuesday in 495 Standoff

On Tuesday evening, Massachusetts State Police were forced to shutdown I-495 on the Andover Lawrence line due to a person who had barricaded themselves inside of a vehicle with a gun to their head while wearing body armor. The incident turned into a standoff on the interstate, resulting in highway and surrounding area to be shut down for over two hours, reopening around 10pm. Drivers were warned to stay clear of the incident, and were rerouted northbound to I-93. You can listen to the full audio below:
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

MATTAPAN, Mass. — The Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood, Thursday. Police responded to Orland Street, shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, police say they located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 38-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Everett Home

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Everett earlier this week as 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutsen, of Lynn, the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office said. Sutsen was found inside his home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the office reports. No arrested have been made...
EVERETT, MA
WMUR.com

Goffstown police say missing 17-year-old has been located

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Goffstown police on Friday announced that a missing 17-year-old girl had been located. The girl previously was last seen around 9 a.m. July 13 leaving a Walmart store in Hooksett. Before she was located, police maintained there was nothing suspicious or criminal about her disappearance, officers...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
whdh.com

Mary Anderson, ex-boyfriend autopsy reports released

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– The Vermont State Police shared results of autopsies performed on Mary Anderson, a Harvard woman found dead in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend, named a person of interest in the case. Anderson, 23, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
320K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy