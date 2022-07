The much-awaited Ethereum merge is expected to take place in September. It is a big step towards improving Ethereum scalability while retaining its decentralized nature. While talking about the merge at the EthCC, Ethereum’s founder, Vitalik Buterin, said that the merge would make Ethereum’s development process only 40% complete. He added that going into the future; the focus will be on taking the load off the Ethereum mainnet. Vitalik said that besides layer-2’s handling most transactions, there was a need to eliminate the need for Ethereum nodes to store the blockchain’s entire history.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO