Scottsdale aviation director named ‘Airport Executive of the Year’
The Southwest American Association of Airport Executives presented Scottsdale Aviation Director Gary Mascaro with the award of “Airport Executive of the Year” award.
Mascaro received this award for his exceptional performance and contribution to the airport management profession, according to a press release.
Mascaro has overseen Scottsdale Airport’s management, development and operations for more than 12 years, and has been in the aviation industry for nearly 25 years.
