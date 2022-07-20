Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Edge Rushers
Where did the Chargers' edge rushers end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?
The week-long release of Madden 23 player ratings continues as the league's edge rushers have been given their overall ranking in the game.
The Chargers already had an elite edge rusher in Joey Bosa, but after trading for Khalil Mack back in March, the team now will run out arguably the top edge-rushing duo in the NFL and the ratings back it up.
Mack was awarded a 92 rating – the fifth-highest at his position. Meanwhile, Bosa was just one slot below his new teammate with an overall rating of 91. That puts the formidable duo each inside the top six spots among edge rushers, according to Madden 23's newest player ratings.
The likes of Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph, who each figure to offer support along the edge in a depth role, come in with a 78 and 66 rating.
Chargers edge rusher Madden 23 ratings
- Khalil Mack: 92
- Joey Bosa: 91
- Kyle Van Noy: 78
- Chris Rumph II: 66
- Emeke Egbule: 64
- Jamal Davis: 63
Madden 23 ratings week schedule
- July 20: Running backs
- July 21: Cornerbacks and defensive linemen
- July 22: Quarterbacks, 99 Club, NFL team ratings
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.
