Former UTRGV pitcher signs with Yankees

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former pitcher from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley baseball team made the leap to professional baseball after signing with the New York Yankees.

Right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens signed a free agent contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, according to a press release from UTRGV.

Stevens received a call from Yankees scout after the draft.

“We want to sign you,” the scout told Stevens. “If you want to be a Yankee, it’s here for you.”

Stevens will report to Tampa, where both the Yankees Single-A affiliate team is located and the team’s spring training complex.

Stevens finished his career at UTRGV with an 18-7 record and a 2.99 ERA. He recorded 228 strikeouts, which is the sixth-most in the program’s history.

He was named to the All-WAC First Team twice and to the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Div. I.

Stevens will look to become the sixth alumni to reach the major leagues, with the most recent being Dusten Knight who played with the Tampa Bay Rays this year.

Stevens is thankful for his time at UTRGV. He joined the Vaqueros as a walk-on. During his time in the Valley Stevens became a two-time All-WAC first-team selection .

“Just being able to look back now and see everything I got to do for that school and everything they helped me with and honestly getting me to the position I’m in now, it means a lot,” said Stevens.

