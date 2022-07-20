ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bridgerton confirms filming for hotly-anticipated series three is underway and teases three new cast members

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bridgerton has confirmed that filming for the hotly-anticipated third series has begun and has also teased that three new cast members are joining the Ton.

The popular period drama has confirmed that it is back in production after the record-breaking second season was released in March.

The third series will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUVmq_0gmMFsK400
It's back! Bridgerton has confirmed that it is back in production after the record-breaking second season was released in March. Pictured: Nicola Coughlan revealing the news

Netflix announced Bridgerton was back in production with a teaser video that showed cast members appearing on screen and holding up three fingers.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, was first to appear on screen and grinned as he held up two fingers, before turning his hand around and flashing three fingers - hinting at the move from seasons two to three.

Adjoa Andoh, who stars as the fierce Lady Dunbury, also made the gesture as she walked past a row of trailers while looking at her phone, with her character's extravagant hairpiece in place.

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, flashed a huge grin as she stuck her head out of her trailer to join in, followed by a laughing Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkek2_0gmMFsK400
Three! Netflix announced Bridgerton was back in production with a video that showed cast members, including Jonathan Bailey, appearing on screen and holding up three fingers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Az0Bp_0gmMFsK400
Exciting: Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, stuck her head out of her trailer to join in with the announcement, followed by a laughing Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcnwF_0gmMFsK400

Other cast members who joined in with the announcement included Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Lady Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper) and Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich).

The footage ended with Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, opening a carriage door to reveal Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown.

Nicola, sporting her character's recognisable rouge wig, announced: 'Bridgerton Season three filming has officially begun!'

The pair, who will be the focus of season three as their relationship looks set to develop, then headed off in the carriage at the end of the video.

As well as the exciting news that filming is back underway, it has also been revealed that three new cast members will be joining the romantic series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tryil_0gmMFsK400
Joining in: Other cast members who made the gesture included Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), and Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgFjq_0gmMFsK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIXDP_0gmMFsK400
Can't wait! The footage ended with Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, opening a carriage door to reveal Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington

Daniel Francis, who has previously starred in Stay Close, will be joining the cast as Marcus Anderson, 'a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton -- and the ire of others'.

Meanwhile, The Crown's Sam Phillips will play Lord Debling, described as a genial lord with 'unusual interests'.

A description of his character adds: 'But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.'

And James Phoon - who has appeared in Wreck - is set to star as Harry Dankworth in the third series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu213_0gmMFsK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCPjQ_0gmMFsK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPCFH_0gmMFsK400
Cast: And James Phoon (pictured) - who has appeared in Wreck - is set to star as Harry Dankworth in the third series

A summary of his character reads: 'What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.'

The much-awaited third series of Bridgerton will see Penelope Featherington (Nicole Coughlan) abandon her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season, according to a series synopsis.

Penelope, who also holds a secret identity as Lady Whistledown, instead decides that it is time for her to find a husband who will 'provide her with enough independence to continue her double life, far away from her mother and sisters'.

The synopsis continues: 'But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fDrv_0gmMFsK400
Moving on: The much-awaited third series of Bridgerton will see Penelope Featherington (Nicole Coughlan) abandon her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NX8Lh_0gmMFsK400
Romance: However things soon get complicated as Colin's lessons start working 'a little too well' and he must decide whether his feelings for Penelope are just friendly or not

'Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

'Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.'

However things soon get complicated as Colin's lessons start working 'a little too well' and he must decide whether his feelings for Penelope are just friendly or not.

Penelope's friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) also hit the rocks at the end of the second series when her pal discovered her true identity as Lady Whistledown - and the pair are seemingly set to grow even further apart.

The synopsis adds: 'Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucYUE_0gmMFsK400
Pals: Penelope's friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) hit the rocks at the end of the second series - and the pair are seemingly set to grow even further apart in the third season

The second series of Bridgerton broke records after logging 193 million hours of viewing time worldwide, the most any English-language Netflix series has amassed in its first three days. It has since been overtaken by Stranger Things series four.

At the time, season two also had the second highest opening weekend total of all Netflix series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season two of Bridgerton saw Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) becoming embroiled in a love triangle with Sharma sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley) after Edwina is suggested as a match for Anthony. However, he is drawn to her older sister Kate.

Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) also returned in season two, though her now-husband Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page) did not appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufL73_0gmMFsK400
Steamy: Season two of Bridgerton saw Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) becoming embroiled in a love triangle with Sharma sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meet Six... He's the new 007! Bond's the blueprint for the suave hero in Netflix's new £170m movie The Gray Man – and he really is licensed to thrill

From the opening scene – set in a raucous Bangkok as thousands of people are celebrating New Year's Eve, until our hero causes chaos as he attempts to assassinate a villain – to the white-knuckle ride of beautiful locations, fast cars, glamorous women and dead bodies that follows, The Gray Man makes no bones about its intentions.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'The theme of isolation stuck with me': Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her Where The Crawdad Sings character's loneliness resonated with her due to the experience of lockdown

Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed the theme of isolation in her new film Where The Crawdads Sing really 'stuck with her' as her character's loneliness resonated with her. The actress, 24, stars as social outcast Catherine 'Kya' Clark, a young woman struggling to raise herself in the marshes of North Carolina after her parents abandon her, with the character having a lonely existence.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Polly Walker
Person
Adjoa Andoh
Person
Luke Newton
Daily Mail

Famous, rich and cursed! Roald Dahl was caned at school, badly injured in an air crash and devastated by the death of his daughter - But he survived to become one of our best-loved authors

By Matthew Dennison (Head of Zeus £20, 272pp) You might think Roald Dahl had all the luck. Paperback sales at the time of his death were well over two million a year, with translation deals struck in 58 languages. Charlie And The Chocolate Factory sold more than four million...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Two New ‘Avengers’ Films Announced at Comic-Con

While it was titled Endgame, the last Avengers movie won’t be the final one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the Comic-Con presentation in Hall H, two new Avengers films were announced by Marvel Studios. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will arrive May 2, 2025, with another Avengers movie following months later, with Avengers: Secret Wars hitting Nov. 7, 2025.More from The Hollywood ReporterFirst 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer ArrivesJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Footage at Comic-ConMarvel's Kevin Feige Unveils Phase 5 Plans, New 'Avengers' Movies at Comic-Con Marvel head Kevin Feige noted that the back-to-back Avengers...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Friendship
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ At Comic-Con: “We Put Our Love For Chadwick Into This Film” Says Ryan Coogler; Trailer Revealed

Click here to read the full article. “I promise you, I feel his hand on me right now,” said Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler remembering late star Chadwick Boseman. “Chad’s passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever,” continued the filmmaker at the movie’s Comic-Con Hall H presentation, where the first trailer for the film was unveiled. Watch it above. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humor. It’s also a roller coaster of a movie. It goes...
NFL
Daily Mail

'BBC fury' as ex-Newsnight producer Sam McAlister is accused of 'stealing glory' for Emily Maitlis' Prince Andrew car-crash interview by 'cashing in' on scoop with book and movie

The former Newsnight producer who secured the infamous 'scoop' interview with Prince Andrew is now allegedly facing a backlash from BBC colleagues - who are said to be frustrated that she is taking all the glory. Sam McAlister helped to arrange the November 2019 interview of the Duke of York...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police must put BBC chiefs in dock for Diana lies, says her brother Earl Spencer as he directly links her fatal accident to Panorama - and reveals just how Martin Bashir 'tricked him' into giving access to the Princess

Princess Diana's brother said last night he was groomed by disgraced BBC reporter Martin Bashir, as he renewed his demand for Scotland Yard to investigate the broadcaster. Writing exclusively for The Mail on Sunday, Earl Spencer urged the Metropolitan Police to 'reconsider their responsibilities' and launch a probe as he revealed lawyers had told him that 'unlawful and criminal behaviour' had been committed by figures at the BBC.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Is he seeing anybody?' Twitter users (including Andy Cohen!) swoon over 'beautiful' Clark Kent lookalike who was seated in front row of January 6 hearings - as heartthrob is unmasked as 23-year-old Ohio med student

A mystery man who was branded as a Clark Kent lookalike after sitting front row at the January 6 hearings has set the internet alight - and now, his identity has finally been revealed. The man - who is part of the committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s actions during...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

500K+
Followers
53K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy