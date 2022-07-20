ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

American Airlines flight spotted holding over Johnson County Tuesday night

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQL3p_0gmMFagE00

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County residents saw a large plane circling overhead Tuesday night, sparking questions and concerns as to what was wrong.

At 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night, American Airlines Flight 1849 took off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) after a weather delay.

Shortly after takeoff, American Airlines spokespersons said the Airbus 321 Twin-Jet aircraft began experiencing a potential mechanical issue.

CDC: COVID spread is high in these 4 Northeast Tennessee counties

To avoid hazardous weather ahead and drop weight, the plane began circling over the Appalachian Mountains, where it was seen by the residents of Mountain City.

After several loops through the area, the 190-person flight returned to CLT where it landed and taxied to the gate under its own power.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers delayed by the incident were provided hotel stays overnight. The specific Airbus aircraft was taken out of service for an inspection by American Airlines maintenance crews.

Wednesday morning, AA flight 1849 re-departed CLT on a different craft around 9:45 to fly its route to Portland, Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
Johnson City Press

FedEx Ground opening huge distribution center near Bristol in 2023

BRISTOL, Va. — FedEx Ground is planning to open a 251,000-square-foot distribution center on Bonham Road in the Exit 7 area, just outside the Bristol city limits in Washington County. The company is entering into a lease agreement for a new distribution station, said Dave Hill, media relations for...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Five Tri-Cities school districts urge families to complete federal meals benefits applications

BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended. So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Mountain City, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Oregon State
County
Johnson County, TN
City
Portland, TN
Johnson County, TN
Government
US News and World Report

Stereoscope Slides May Show Rural Appalachia Scenes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — While volunteering his time over the summer to organize and digitize document collections at Knob Creek, East Tennessee State University student Jeremy Dubhrós stumbled across a rare piece of Appalachian history that defies stereotypes. With a background in anthropology and sociology, Dubhrós is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSET

3 children found safe, marks 100th recovery for Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Three missing and endangered children were found safe Wednesday, marking the 100th recovery for the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit. The Victims of Justice of Trafficking Act was passed in 2015. Since then, the Abingdon Division of the U.S. Marshals Service and partner agency members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have worked to recover missing and endangered children in area communities.
ABINGDON, VA
WBTV

Construction crews up against time, and fish, to build Boone hotel

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A historical landmark in the heart of Boone is about to get a major makeover. The now-abandoned Portofino’s restaurant has been empty for months, and now the owners have plans to build a boutique-style hotel in its place. But a lot of hurdles had to be cleared before the okay was given.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Hard Rock hiring food, beverage workers at Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock International announced Thursday that the temporary Bristol Casino is in search of food and beverage workers. Casino officials will host a hiring event at its location off Gate City Highway on Monday, July 25 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Applicants should apply before the event by clicking here.
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Appalachian Mountains#Jet Aircraft#Clt#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

WCSO: Vehicle strikes power pole, driver ejected

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a power pole. According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, a driver was ejected from the vehicle and med-flight was requested. Power lines around the scene are reported to be down and on the road. Both lanes […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

JCPD protesters shut down at Johnson City Commission meeting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several protesters were shut down by city leaders during a Johnson City Commission meeting. Thursday night’s meeting was the second in which a group of protesters listed several demands for city leaders in the wake of a federal lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit filed by former federal attorney Kateri […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TN Comptroller releases details of Mountain City recorder investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee financial investigators outlined their case against two municipal employees of Mountain City, Tenn. on Thursday. An investigation released by Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower alleges Mountain City recorder Sheila Shaw attempted to cover up thefts by one of her former employees. As detailed in a press release […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Kingsport Times-News

Two Mountain City employees indicted as result of investigation

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has completed an investigation that resulted in the indictment of two Mountain City employees. The investigation began after town officials noticed questionable transactions, leading to the indictment of Donna Nelson, a former bookkeeper, and Sheila Shaw, a current recorder for the town.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
budgettravel.com

Did you know - Land of Oz!

Did you know that Oz is a place right here in the US? Every year in September you are able to travel to this mythical place and see all of your favorites, from Dorthy to the winged monkeys! When you travel to Oz be sure to dress in layers as you are 5,000 feet above sea level!
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
wcyb.com

Downtown Bristol hotel project remains at standstill

BRISTOL, Tenn--It has been almost two years since the Holiday Inn hotel in downtown Bristol partially collapsed. Twisted steel and concrete are all that remains while the insurance company and the developer of the project are battling in court to determine who is at fault and who will pay. Two...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton-Carter County animal shelter expands

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday’s ribbon cutting marks the end of an expansion years in the making for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. The community celebrated newly-enclosed outdoor kennels with full heating and cooling. “It’s so much more comfortable,” Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada said. “It’s so much more like a home environment to […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TDOT: Crash on I-26 near Gray exit caused congestion

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 West caused delays in Washington County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map states a single-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 12.6 shortly after 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., both westbound...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

KPD: Eastman reps were invited to emergency center, but didn’t show up

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a community in the middle of summer festivities awoke to alerts of iodine releases in the air and oil spills in the river, Kingsport law enforcement officials revealed that they extended an invitation to Eastman representatives in their emergency communications hub — but weren’t taken up on the offer. At […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy