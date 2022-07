STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An accident near St. Joseph turned fatal for a Stewartsville man Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol 34-year old John Shea was westbound on US 36 on a Yamaha V-Star when he struck the towed unit of a Freightliner operated by a Kansas driver. Shea was ejected and came to rest in the median. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph where he was pronounced dead.

2 DAYS AGO