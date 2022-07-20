ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Women found trapped atop car as water main break floods street, California officials say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB7HG_0gmMErTY00
Flooding from a water main break in Hollywood trapped two women on top of a car and left other vehicles underwater, California officials say. Screengrab from KTLA video

A water main break at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, flooded a Hollywood street and left two women trapped on top of a car, California firefighters told news outlets.

The water submerged at least two vehicles in 4 to 5 feet of water on Cahuenga Boulevard near Odin Street, firefighters told KABC. No damage to buildings or injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued two women who were found sitting on top of a flooded car by having them crawl to safety on a ladder, KTLA reported.

Firefighters were concerned that a vortex created by a manhole could pull anyone trying to cross on foot underground, KCBS reported

“If you get a large body of water like this … where is it going to release to?” Assistant Chief Carlos Calvillo of the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA.

“And if it does release, it could be very quick and sudden and it would basically suck everything down with it,” Calvillo said. “So that’s an extreme safety hazard for us.”

The flooding also trapped people in nearby apartments and parking garages, firefighters told KCBS. Efforts to stop the flooding continued into the morning.

The area has flooded several times in recent months, KABC reported.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7

LA's Sixth Street bridge shut down due to crash, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Sixth Street bridge shut down late Friday night due to a crash investigation as the city's newest landmark was filled with drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists ahead of a busy weekend. The Los Angeles Police Department told Eyewitness News both sides of the bridge closed due...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

River Bottom Brush Fire Grows Overnight to More Than 40 Acres in Riverside County

Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire that started late Thursday in Riverside County during a week of warm and dry conditions in Southern California. The Peralta Fire in a river bottom just west of Riverside near Jurupa Regional Park was 30-percent contained early Friday after burning an estimated 43 acres. The fire posed no immediate threat to homes near Riverview and Kern drives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS LA

5 people shot in downtown LA

Police searched for several suspects connected to the shooting of at least four people in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officers were alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street at about 9:45 p.m. At the scene in front of a CVS Pharmacy, they found two men and two women with gunshot wounds.A third man who had been grazed ran to Sixth Street and called police. One of the people shot is in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition.Witnesses told police at least two suspects ran onto Spring Street towards 6th Street after the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Lifeguards help transport critically-injured victims after crash in Malibu

Unable to wait for ambulances, Los Angeles County lifeguards transported multiple critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters. Typically, ambulances would transport victims to awaiting helicopters. However, because of extended wait times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to put the victims in the back of the lifeguards' pickup trucks. The department said that one ambulance was an estimated 50 minutes away.   According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition. The crash forced officials to close both directions of Kanan Dume Road for two hours.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Manhole#Accident#Kabc#Ktla#Kcbs
News Channel 3-12

Driver dead after crashing into tree in Ventura Thursday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – A driver was declared dead at the scene of an accident after crashing into a tree on Thursday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department. At around 7:15 a.m., investigators believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed on Harbor Boulevard and swerved to avoid hitting a car in front of their car, the police department said.
VENTURA, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
foxla.com

Woman falls to her death from Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro

LOS ANGELES - A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had "plummeted to her death" prior to their arrival, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

More trouble on the 6th Street Bridge

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read on for your mid-week batch of news. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. Echo Park: An osprey doesn't seem to be all that interested in all the rules at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
paininthepass.info

1 Killed In Crash On 210 Freeway Monday Night

UPLAND, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash killed at least one person on the 210 Freeway near Mountain Avenue Monday night. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving four vehicles. The accident was reported at about 9:20pm, Monday July 18, 2022. The crash location was just before Mountain Avenue on westbound 210 freeway. The four vehicles that were involved in the collision were two big rig tractor-trailers, a white Ford F-350 pickup truck and a dark gray 4 door sedan.
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

20K+
Followers
687
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy