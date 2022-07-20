Women found trapped atop car as water main break floods street, California officials say

Flooding from a water main break in Hollywood trapped two women on top of a car and left other vehicles underwater, California officials say. Screengrab from KTLA video

A water main break at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, flooded a Hollywood street and left two women trapped on top of a car, California firefighters told news outlets.

The water submerged at least two vehicles in 4 to 5 feet of water on Cahuenga Boulevard near Odin Street, firefighters told KABC. No damage to buildings or injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued two women who were found sitting on top of a flooded car by having them crawl to safety on a ladder, KTLA reported.

Firefighters were concerned that a vortex created by a manhole could pull anyone trying to cross on foot underground, KCBS reported

“If you get a large body of water like this … where is it going to release to?” Assistant Chief Carlos Calvillo of the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA.

“And if it does release, it could be very quick and sudden and it would basically suck everything down with it,” Calvillo said. “So that’s an extreme safety hazard for us.”

The flooding also trapped people in nearby apartments and parking garages, firefighters told KCBS. Efforts to stop the flooding continued into the morning.

The area has flooded several times in recent months, KABC reported.