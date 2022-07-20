ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Section of Dozier Street in Georgetown will close July 25 for repairs

A segment of Dozier Street in Georgetown will be closed on July 25.

The Post and Courier

Georgetown County Planning Commission denies subdivision request

GEORGETOWN — A developer’s request for approval of a 51-lot single family subdivision on McDonald Road was denied July 21 after residents expressed their concerns about flooding and traffic to the Georgetown County Planning Commission. The subdivision was before the commission for site review approval, which was recommended...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Saturday storms flood streets, knock out power in parts of the Lowcountry

7:15 p.m. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Colleton County until 8:15 p.m. 5:45 p.m. UPDATE: The warning has expired. Saturday afternoon brought severe storms to parts of the Lowcountry including Dorchester, Charleston and Berkeley counties. Power outages, high winds, hail and flooding were spotted in some areas, including West Ashley.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Apartment building going up in Conway will be first of its kind

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new apartment building going up in Conway will be the first of its kind in South Carolina. SOS Care held the ground breaking Thursday to celebrate new additions to Oak Tree Farm, a neighborhood for people with disabilities. Currently five people live in the...
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown council replaces Gilliard on zoning appeals board

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown City Council voted 3-4 against the reappointment of Donald Gilliard to the city Board of Zoning Appeals on July 21, a decision met with stiff opposition by the attending members of United Steelworkers Local 7898. Gilliard clashed with board chairwoman Ede Graves, the wife of...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside bar damaged in morning fire

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Neal and Pam’s, a bar in Surfside Beach, was damaged Friday morning in a fire. Surfside Beach Town Spokesperson Robert Blomquist told News13 the call came in around 5 a.m. as a porch fire. The fire was called in by a cleaning crew at the bar. When fire crews arrived, […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Tree pruning in Mt Pleasant begins in Old Village

Dominion Energy will begin pruning trees in parts of Mount Pleasant throughout the month. The pruning, part of a five-year cycle to maintain public safety, will begin in Old Village. Xylem Tree Experts is the contractor for the project. Dominion will tell property owners by mail or email prior to...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WMBF

6 displaced, home destroyed in Horry County fire

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Longs Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the mobile home fire on O.J. Rd. in Longs at 10:20 a.m. The fire was extinguished and placed under control with no reported injuries.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Person taken to hospital after gator attack in Berkeley County

One person was sent to the hospital after an alligator attack in Berkeley County. Crews responded Friday afternoon to Canal Landing Road in Cross after receiving reports of a person who was attacked by a gator. By the time EMS arrived, the patient had been bitten "several times." Aid was rendered until medical services could transport them to the hospital.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Water plant expansion will increase capacity 25%

The treatment plant that provides drinking water to the Waccamaw Neck is due for its first expansion in 20 years. The facility on Sandy Island Road treats water from the Waccamaw River; up to 8 million gallons a day. “On the Fourth of July, we’re getting very close to 8...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman with dementia missing in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman with dementia is missing in Conway Saturday morning. Minnie Burton, 85, was last seen at the Cypress Inn located on Elm Street in Conway, according to the Conway Police Dept. Police added she is considered at risk due to her dementia. Burton is...
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Georgetown County neighborhoods

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found littered around several Georgetown County neighborhoods. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and typically thrown from cars in the early morning hours. The agency said deputies have been working to remove the materials from […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SLED investigating possible 'mishandled' calls at Charleston 911 center

State Law Enforcement Division is investigating possible 'mishandled' calls at the Charleston County 911 call center. Officials with Charleston County said they requested a SLED investigation Thursday after discovering non-emergency calls were not properly entered into the system at the Consolidated 911 Center. A preliminary review did not find any emergency calls were mishandled, but a worker at the call center was fired for "violating the center's policy."
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver killed in crash on Ashley Phosphate Rd

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 10:28 a.m. on Ashley Phosphate Road just west of North Charleston. Master Troop Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP said a BMW sedan...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies man killed in 100-foot fall at North Charleston shipyard

Authorities identified the man killed earlier this week after plummeting approximately 100 feet into a cargo ship's smokestack as 63-year-old Claudio Munoz Bustos. North Charleston police and firefighters responded around 8:45 p.m. July 17 for reports of an industrial accident at Detyens Shipyard on Drydock Avenue. Munoz Bustos was working...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

