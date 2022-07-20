ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Here's an early look at the forecast for weekend events in central Iowa

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — After another week of hot temperatures, the most intense heat and humidity is expected to arrive in central Iowa Friday and Saturday – just in time for some big weekend events taking place across the region. Hy-Vee's INDYCAR Race Weekend speeds into Newton...

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader. The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the 7/8-mile (1.4 km) paved oval built in 2006 to recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility. “I think this is a big, big deal for the city, and I don’t say this in a disparaging way, but if you look at a lot of these small towns in Iowa, these small towns are struggling and they need a boost,” Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker said. “We feel like Hy-Vee should be investing in small-town Iowa right now. We should be out helping them grow, finding something that we can be proud of and put together three or four days that will be great for the city.”
Drivers arrive in Iowa for IndyCar race weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — IndyCar is here. Many drivers made an appearance at the River Center in Des Moines on Thursday ahead of the race weekend in Newton. Some of the big names in Iowa on Thursday were Stingray Hobb, Jack Harvey, Will Power, Scott Dixon, Pato O'Ward and Josef Newgarden.
DES MOINES, IA
Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend begins at the Iowa Speedway | PAID CONTENT

NEWTON, Iowa — PAID CONTENT | Who's ready for a huge race weekend at the Iowa Speedway? HY-VEE FREE FAMILY FRIDAY, Hy-Vee Deals 250 presented by Door Dash on Saturday and Hy-Vee Salture Farmers 300 presented by Google on Sunday! PLUS CONCERTS...Tim McGraw BEFORE the Saturday race and Georgia Florida Line AFTER the race...Then, Gwen Stefani BEFORE Sunday's race with Blake Shelton AFTER! Check out the family fun and thrilling IndyCar action. Learn how the Hy-Vee Partnership developed as 1986 Indy 500 winner & 3-time INDYCAR Series Champion Bobby Rahal joins Lou ON THE START FINISH LINE at Iowa Speedway with details! For a full Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend schedule, click here.
NEWTON, IA
Iowa's Golden Girl from the Beijing Olympics returns home

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shawn Johnson returned to Chow's in West Des Moines, along with her two children, Drew and Jett. The family met Johnson’s longtime coach, Liang Chow. Chow guided the gymnast to one gold medal and three silver medals in 2008. Johnson said it was...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
DES MOINES, IA
An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OSKALOOSA, IA
Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
DES MOINES, IA
Metro park has goal to become most accessible park in country

DES MOINES, Iowa – A local park is setting its sights on becoming the most accessible park in the country. Polk County Conservation says $8 million in upgrades is planned for Easter Lake Park. Some of the plans include adaptive playground equipment, a zero-entry ramp at the beach, a wheelchair-accessible pontoon boat, and a de-escalation room […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Over 200 tractors cruise through the area on 20th Annual Red Rock Threshers Ride

Some of the 240 tractors on the Red Rock Threshers Ride are parked in the south parking lot at Sully First Reformed Church on Friday morning. The 20th Annual Red Rock Threshers Tractor Ride overnighted at Pella Christian High School July 14 and 15. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, approximately 240 of the 289 registered for the ride traveled from PCHS through Peoria, past Sully Christian School and Key Co-op, around the south and east sides of the Sully square, and then east to Sully First Reformed Church for their morning snack break. From Sully, they went to Newton for lunch, to Monroe for afternoon break, and back to Pella. Saturday, their ride took them south of Pella including the Lake Red Rock area.
SULLY, IA
Downtown gateway building slowly takes shape

The facade on the old Harbach building at 1104-1106 Second St. is receiving some needed improvement. Jacqueline Riekena of West Des Moines bought the 10,000-square-foot building in November 2016 and began demolition soon afterward, but progress on the property has on-again-off-again for nearly six years. Ireland-born John Clement, a successful...
PERRY, IA
Collins Aerospace announces $14M expansion of WDM facility

Above: Melissa Moura, director of fuel system product line for power and controls for Collins Aerospace, discusses the company’s $14 million expansion of its facility in West Des Moines before a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Below: Hard hats sit with shovels made using Collins Aerospace 3D printers before a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday for a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the company’s facility in West Des Moines. The shovels were used in the groundbreaking ceremony. Photos by Michael Crumb.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

