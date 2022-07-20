ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

UPDATE: Woman killed after she reportedly pointed gun at MIssissippi officers

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

News sources report that the woman was killed after she got out of her car holding a gun and then pointed it at officers.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a police chase on Goodman Road near Interstate 55 in Horn Lake. Police reportedly attempted to pull over a white Jeep Cherokee on Goodman Road, but the driver refused to stop.

Police attempted to use spike strips to stop the car.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed the shooting in a news release Wednesday morning.

A large portion of Goodman Road was blocked off.

Debbie Sanders
3d ago

Don't point a GUN at any LAW Enforcement the end will not be good ..Common SENSE People will keep you from going six foot under....I carry a gun and I would never point a gun at someone unless I was going to use it COMMON SENSE ....

Armoured Saint
3d ago

she must have been white, or the media would have mentioned her color ( Black) every other word!

