Greensboro, NC

Charlotte woman killed in Greensboro crash near, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a crash on I-40 on Monday, police say.

According to a Greensboro Police Department news release, the department responded to a crash on I-40 eastbound near Mt Hope Church Road. A GMC pickup truck left the roadway and hit a large drainage culvert. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and had minor injuries.

Misty Ann Phillips, 47, of Charlotte, was unrestrained and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Elderly man killed, another injured in Gaston County crash: Troopers

The driver of the pickup, also from Charlotte, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

