A blend of two things people tend to obsess over -- Pokemon and Squishmallows -- is now a very real thing. (Insert Futurama Shut up and take my money! meme here.) Stuffed animal 'mons of Pikachu and Gengar are currently on display at San-Diego Comic Con 2022. If you want to get your hands on a Pokemon Squish of your own, you'll have to wait until the fall, when the Squishmallows x Pokemon collection hits PokemonCenter.com (US), PokemonCenter.com/en-gb (UK), and PokemonCenter.ca (Canada), according to toy company Jazwares. (Jazwares says the collection is "officially planned to launch" then, which implies -- at least to me -- that the release date could be subject to change.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO