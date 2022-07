GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, 24-year-old Samuel Maurice Bridges of Gulfport pled guilty to a 2019 armed robbery as well as the 2020 killing of Quincy Smothers. The armed robbery investigation began on September, 15, 2019 when police responded to the Exxon located on 30th Avenue. Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect and a vehicle used to flee the location. Police canvased the area and located a matching vehicle in the parking lot of the Island View Casino, which was registered to Bridges.

