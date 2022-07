I was working in a high street branch of Boots when I saw an advert for an airport perfume supervisor. I got the job and started in July 2001, back in the old, old terminal at the airport, which was tiny. A couple of months later, I was popping to one of the loos when I saw a huge crowd gathered round a TV screen. I assumed there was a football match on, but when I got closer I saw planes flying into the Twin Towers. For a while it put me off wanting to work here; airports felt tense and a real target. Thankfully, I continued.

