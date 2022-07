WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas W. Comenole died peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Port Orange, Florida on March 5, 2022. He was 89. Tom was born February 24, 1933, to Anna May and Harold N. Comenole of Watertown. He was a 1952 graduate of WHS, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1953, serving as a flight line crew chief at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY, until 1957.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO