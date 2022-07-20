ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look what’s happening tomorrow at TC Sessions: Robotics

By Lauren Simonds
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t registered for TC Sessions: Robotics, a free online event, just click here to reserve your seat. Bonus: Not only do you get a deep download on robotics and AI news, products and trends, you can also connect and chat with other enthusiasts from around the world using our...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Robotics and AI are going from cage to stage

Milo Werner is a new general partner at MIT’s The Engine, an accelerator and fund focused on “tough tech.” Joyce Sidopoulos is a co-founder of MassRobotics, a community and advocacy group for the sector’s startup ecosystem. And Pieter Abbeel is a professor at UC Berkeley and the co-founder of Covariant, which is designing a new generation of warehouse robots (he also just won the ACM Prize — belated congratulations, Pieter).
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Agility’s next Digit robot will have a face and hands

Just don’t expect Digit to talk or have digits that look like human hands. Digit, which was introduced in 2019, initially seemed destined for a life in last-mile delivery. Recently, the startup that spun out of Oregon State University has shifted its focus to logistics. The aim: to turn Digit into a platform for general purpose work such as unpacking trucks and moving boxes around warehouses.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Taking robots from the lab to the real world

As part of today’s TC Sessions: Robotics event, I spoke with Robert Playter, the CEO at Boston Dynamics, and Kiva Allgood, the CEO at Sarcos Technology and Robotics, to figure out how they are evolving and growing their organizations to help their robotics out into the real world. Sarcos...
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Amazon defined warehouse robotics — so, what’s next?

For the past decade, the company has demonstrated an impressive dominance. It’s helped the company set a once-impossible standard of next-day — and even same-day — delivery for many orders. Retailers large and small have sought ways to remain competitive, fostering the growth of an entire industry of warehouse robotics firms like Locus, Fetch and Berkshire Gray.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Automating Amazon

Amazon’s huge bet on robotics dates back to its 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems. Over the past decade, it’s a gamble that has paid off immeasurably as the retailer has become the 800 pound gorilla in any conversation about warehouse automation. VP Joseph Quinlivan will discuss what the company is doing to maintain its edge.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Dean Kamen on the power of celebrating your own obsoletion

The project made more waves early last month, at the CNN-hosted conference Life Itself. Kamen paints the picture appearing on a panel at TC Sessions: Robotics today:. Doris Taylor, who moved up here from where she spent more than a decade in Texas, at the Texas Heart Institute, she gets on stage with a beaker. In the beaker is a miniature, pediatric-scale beating heart that was manufactured with induced pluripotent stem cells were put into a scaffold of preexisting organ. Within an hour of that presentation, Martine Rothblatt, the founder and chairman of United Therapeutics, is on stage and they roll out from backstage an almost surrealistic, lit from the top of the box. A panel opens, and what emerges out of the top of this platform is a scaffold of a human lung, that was printed, entirely printed at the smallest scale any printer has ever operated.
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Shaping Robots, Environments, and People for Harmony

As robots and AI begin to pervade everyday life, we must take lessons from industry and academic research on how to coexist safely and productively. Rod Brooks and Clara Vu both bring years of expertise to the question, and can speak to what’s needed in hardware, software, and beyond to bring the lives of robots and humans closer together.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Early-stage fundraising revisited, fractional hiring, HR tech boom

Perhaps you don’t have much revenue. Or maybe, too much of your cash flow depends on a single customer. Oh, and when are you on track to join the $100 million ARR club?. Given current conditions, best practices for fundraising and finding investor alignment are less relevant than they were a year ago. Back then, the promise of early growth was enough to help many teams close seed and Series A rounds.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The Fulfilling World of Warehouse Robotics

Logistics and fulfillment may well be the hottest category in robotics at the moment. Locus Robotics, Zebra Technologies (Fetch) and Berkshire Grey are helping define the space. Their automation is working to improve delivery times, manage inventory, assist their human counterparts and stay competitive.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Harmonizing human-robot interactions for a ‘new and weird’ world of work

Part of the HRI challenge is that although we already have robotic systems that are highly capable, the worlds they operate in are still very narrowly defined. Clara said that as we move from “automation to autonomy” (a phrase she stressed she didn’t invent) we’re adding both capabilities and new levels of complexity.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

The Changing Face of Work

Robotics are set to profoundly impact the future of how America works. Automation is an inevitability, but is the U.S. truly prepared for the coming impact? Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will discuss what employers and regulators need to do to brace for these radical changes.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Theator, an AI platform that analyzes surgery videos, closes out its Series A at $39.5M

A startup called Theator has been applying this concept to the world of healthcare: It’s using AI to “read” video captured during operations, to look for best practices but also to help identify key moments when an operation may have taken the wrong turn. Today, it is announcing $24 million in funding — a sign of how both the medical world is adapting and adopting advances in AI to improve its own work; and how investors are stepping up to bet on the opportunity ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Great Resignation meets Great Reset meets (Great R…un down those valuations please)

We love a counternarrative angle these days, and this week’s choice is a look into why lower valuations may actually be a good thing for startups these days. In the past few months, both Stripe and Instacart have seen their internal valuations updated in a 409A appraisal process. The startups saw their valuations being slashed by 28% and 38%, respectively, as a result of the appraisals. Anita Ramaswamy and I looked into 409As and learned about an entirely different meaning of a “valuation haircut.”
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Amazon wades deeper into healthcare with its $3.9B purchase of One Medical

Well hello again! It’s Thursday — heat waves are heat wavin’, and all of TechCrunch is psyched about a fun and engaging Robotics event today. That’s not all that’s happening, though. We’ve had 70 new stories on the site since our last newsletter, which means that we got to learn about all sorts of wild and wonderful happenings in our world of startups and company building. It was extra-double-plus hard to select the best of the best for the newsletter, but we tried our best. Enjoy! — Christine and Haje.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Where should US-based startups file their patent applications?

You know that if you want to protect the product, you should file a patent application. So, you hire a patent lawyer and file a U.S. patent application. Problem solved, right? Time to start manufacturing and marketing your product. But wait, a patent is a national right. A U.S. patent...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Twitch builds toward a ‘layered’ safety approach with new moderator tools

On Twitch, interconnected channels already informally share information on users they prefer to keep out. The company is now formalizing that ad hoc practice with a new tool that lets channels swap ban lists, inviting communities to collaborate on locking serial harassers and otherwise disruptive users out before they can cause problems.
VIDEO GAMES

