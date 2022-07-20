ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Startup Battlefield 200 application window closes next week

By Lauren Simonds
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re choosing a cohort of 200 outstanding startups and hosting them for a 100% free VIP experience at Disrupt. If your startup makes the cut, you’ll receive:. Access to all the Disrupt presentations, breakouts and roundtables. Exhibition space for all three days of Disrupt. Note:...

TechCrunch

Zededa lands a cash infusion to expand its edge device management software

Technical challenges can stand in the way of successful edge computing deployments, however. That’s according to Said Ouissal, the CEO of Zededa, which provides distributed edge orchestration and virtualization software. Ouissal has a product to sell — Zededa works with customers to help manage edge devices — but he points to Zededa’s growth to support his claim. The number of edge devices under the company’s management grew 4x in the past year while Zededa’s revenue grew 7x, Ouissal says.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Check out the founder-focused sessions happening at TechCrunch Disrupt

Buy your early bird pass before prices go up on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT and save up to $1,300. Let’s kick off the Disrupt opportun-a-palooza with a time-sensitive reminder to apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 (SBF 200) by July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you make the cut, you’ll have a free, VIP experience packed with perks and possibilities, including the chance to compete for the Startup Battlefield title and the $100,000 prize. Check out everything SBF 200 founders receive and apply to the SBF 200 today!
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Funding the Future

As funding has dried up for many startups, robotics have weathered the storm quite well. The pandemic has fueled investments in the category as more companies look toward automated solutions, and the trend shows no sign of slowing any time soon.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

What does Amazon get for the $3.9B it is paying for One Medical?

Seeing One Medical taken off the table, then, is not a surprise, but Amazon being the acquiring entity is a bit more of a shock. What is the company getting for its billions, how does the buy fit into its overall business, and what does the deal mean for startups?
BUSINESS
Business
TechCrunch

T-Mobile will pay out $350M to customers in data breach settlement

The breach apparently occurred sometime early last year, after which collections of T-Mobile customer data were put up for sale on various criminal forums. Estimates of how many people were affected varied, with T-Mobile claiming less than a million had accounts and PINs fully exposed (still not great), and somewhere between 40 and 100 million users total with some data taken.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Amazon starts delivering packages with Rivian-built EVs

The initial rollout, which kicks off in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and St. Louis, will eventually spread to more than 100 cities by the end of the year, Amazon said. The end goal, at least for now, is to have more than 100,000 EV delivery vans on the road by 2030.
NORMAL, IL
TechCrunch

Automating Amazon

Amazon’s huge bet on robotics dates back to its 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems. Over the past decade, it’s a gamble that has paid off immeasurably as the retailer has become the 800 pound gorilla in any conversation about warehouse automation. VP Joseph Quinlivan will discuss what the company is doing to maintain its edge.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google is reinstating app permissions list on Play Store

Google launched the Data Safety labels on Play Store in April after announcing them last year. Apple, on the other hand, launched its own data privacy labels in 2020 showing what data an app can collect from you. As Google was rolling out the Data Safety label across apps over...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap Shares Tank as Market Fears Drag on Social Media Ads

Meta and Alphabet also saw shares sink Friday amid Wall Street worries of a broader downturn. Shares of Snap continued to plummet Friday, following analyst downgrades after the company missed lowered earnings expectations and warned of a tough macroeconomic environment. More worrying still was the fact that the company did...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Theator, an AI platform that analyzes surgery videos, closes out its Series A at $39.5M

A startup called Theator has been applying this concept to the world of healthcare: It’s using AI to “read” video captured during operations, to look for best practices but also to help identify key moments when an operation may have taken the wrong turn. Today, it is announcing $24 million in funding — a sign of how both the medical world is adapting and adopting advances in AI to improve its own work; and how investors are stepping up to bet on the opportunity ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Agility’s next Digit robot will have a face and hands

Just don’t expect Digit to talk or have digits that look like human hands. Digit, which was introduced in 2019, initially seemed destined for a life in last-mile delivery. Recently, the startup that spun out of Oregon State University has shifted its focus to logistics. The aim: to turn Digit into a platform for general purpose work such as unpacking trucks and moving boxes around warehouses.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Cash is nice — as an option

When I visited London recently, I found it hard to spend even one pound in cash: Cashless transactions were more than encouraged — they were often mandatory. However, cash payments are still very much a reality for American cannabis dispensaries and in emerging countries. But are we ready for the end of cash? Let’s explore. — Anna.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

You have mountains of data, but do you know how to climb?

In 2022, technology has enabled businesses to accumulate reams and reams of data. But how much of that data is clean, accessible, and applicable? We’ve built up mountains of wild, uncultivated terrain without marking or even clearing the path to the top. It is as if we’re bushwhacking our way through the data, trying to cut around the weeds, rocks, and debris just so we can see clearly enough to take the next step.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Growth cheat code: Use fractional hiring to stay on plan when cutting costs

Carefully manage towards profitability. This is a tough pill to swallow for founders who were planning to accelerate growth this year. Open Twitter and you’ll find a cacophony of founders, investors and advisers doling out advice for what to do next: downsize your product offerings; freeze all hiring; consider mass layoffs.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Pre-seed to unicorn: Lessons from HAX robotics founders

SOSV’s HAX, the hands on early stage investor in hard tech, has been making big bets on robotics for ten years, and today the startup development program is the the most active pre-seed investor in robotics in the world. Join HAX partner Garrett Winther and four HAX founders — ranging from its prolific unicorn Opentrons to its more recent seed and series A stage investments — for robotics founder insights across all stages and geographies.
ENGINEERING
Polygon

Indie company Tender Claws is the next game studio to unionize

Another video game studio is unionizing. Workers at Los Angeles-based indie studio Tender Claws will unionize with the Communications Workers of America’s Campaign to Organize Digital Employees, workers told Polygon this week. The union will consist of at least 13 workers across several different departments, including both full-time and part-time producers, artists, and programmers. One hundred percent of the bargaining unit supports the effort, workers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechCrunch

The Changing Face of Work

Robotics are set to profoundly impact the future of how America works. Automation is an inevitability, but is the U.S. truly prepared for the coming impact? Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will discuss what employers and regulators need to do to brace for these radical changes.
TECHNOLOGY

