The discussion took place inside the First Methodist Church in the heart of downtown Pittsfield — soon to be transformed into the city’s newest emergency shelter facility. “Well, I think it’s really essential to emphasize to any candidate who's running for state office that we have a housing crisis here in Pittsfield and in the Berkshires, that is affecting the residents at all levels of the economy," said Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer. “So, people who struggle with housing insecurity all the way up to young professionals who are looking for job opportunities that General Dynamics or Berkshire Health Systems. We have a lack of inventory at every level, and so we really need the state's help to address those housing issues so that we can have a safe community that works for everybody.”

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO