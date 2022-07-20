ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man who died crashed stolen car after being shot by carjacking victim in SE Houston, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbFBf_0gmMCHDA00

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of carjacking a man in southeast Houston died after he was shot and crashed the car, according to police.

The deadly shooting happened at 8322 Park Place Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the address and found a man unresponsive in a crashed vehicle.

The 29-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Houston police.

An early investigation indicated that the 21-year-old shooter was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by another man, who initiated a physical altercation.

That's when the man sitting in his car fired several gunshots, striking the alleged carjacker.

HPD said the shooter then got out of his car and called 911.

Meanwhile, the wounded suspect got into the man's car and fled the scene, police said.

He crashed a few blocks away from the location, and that's where officers found him unresponsive.

A Harris County grand jury will decide if the shooter will face charges in the deadly incident.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 27

Brad Weber
3d ago

it's about time someone did something like that I would do the same thing if you tried to carjack me

Reply
16
Mo O
3d ago

Keep playing around. Bet that carjacking victim was glad he has his gun.

Reply
16
CG Texas
3d ago

Face charges!?!? He needs a Crime Stoppers reward.

Reply(1)
29
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Houston Police Department#Hpd#Shooting#Carjacker#Violent Crime#The Hpd Homicide Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother working for Domino’s for 16 years robbed while making pizza delivery in north Houston

HOUSTON – A Houston grandmother from the Houston area, who has been a Domino’s employee for the past 16 years, was robbed while out making a pizza delivery. Sixty-three-year-old Olga Serpas is trying to figure out how to make ends meet after her only means of transportation was stolen while she was out making a pizza delivery earlier this week.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man hospitalized in Acres Homes shooting

Police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting in Acres Homes that put another man in the hospital on the Fourth of July, according to the Houston Police Department. The hospitalized man is expected to survive, according to the department. The suspect is described by police as...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy