ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FBI Richmond is seeing increase in number of human trafficking cases

By Cameron Thompson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Acting Supervisory Special Agent (ASSA) in charge of investigating human trafficking for the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Richmond Field Office said they have seen an increase in the number of tips and cases.

"We don't know if it's just that the community has knowledge and now they're reporting these crimes to law enforcement, or we actually have an increase in cases," said ASSA Melvin Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the majority of the cases they see are around the Interstate 95 corridor and other major highways, and in places where there are numerous hotels.

"I would say most of our cases are sex trafficking. But we do see some labor trafficking cases," added Gonzalez, who said most victims of sex trafficking are citizens of the United States and victims of labor trafficking are not.

In a recent example of the latter, a Midlothian family was convicted in May of forcing a Pakistani woman to do domestic labor at their home for the past 12 years.

"Labor trafficking, it could definitely happen anywhere. It can happen in a hotel or it can happen someone's residence, right," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said tackling the issue is one the FBI does not do on its own.

"We work with our local partners every day with law enforcement from local, state jurisdictions, other federal agencies. We also work with local non-profit organizations to provide services to our victims," said Gonzalez. "And that's why we have these task forces here in the Richmond division. We have our Richmond Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and it's a great way to engage with the community with engage to engage with other law enforcement agencies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gieDk_0gmMC1An00
Acting Supervisory Special Agent (ASSA) Melvin Gonzalez

Gonzalez also encouraged the public to know the signs of human trafficking and call law enforcement if they suspect someone is a victim.

"If someone is not allowed to freely move from a specific job or if someone is observed working at the same location, long hours, extensive hours a week, seven days a week — those are red flags that people should be looking for and should be calling in tips or probably approach that person and ask 'Are you okay, do you need help?'" said Gonzalez. "The thing that we encourage our citizens, for example, if they are working in the hotel industry, they should be looking for signs…individuals that visit rooms that receive multiple guests per day. Maybe, the individuals that are staying at the hotel are not requesting services. Those are the types of red flags that hotel employees should be looking for and reporting these potential illegal activities to law enforcement."

Meanwhile — on the legislative side of things — Virginia lawmakers passed several pieces of legislation aimed at combating human trafficking in Virginia.

This past June, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) held a ceremonial signing for the legislation which includes training for law enforcement and hotel workers to spot the signs of human trafficking and provide support for survivors.

The sponsor of the hotel worker bill, Del. Shelly Simonds (D - 94th District), is also working with students from Christopher Newport University to study what other states have done to combat human trafficking, and determine any of it could be introduced in the 2023 General Assembly session.

At the same June event, members of the governor's new Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support were sworn into their roles. The commission will make recommendations on how to combat human trafficking and will submit an interim report to the governor in the fall.

If you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s online tipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

Comments / 13

sloman
3d ago

If only there was a physical barrier we could build on the border to prevent human trafficking and drugs.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVR CBS 6

Database details Richmond police response to 2020 protests

RICHMOND, Va. — Bodycam videos, police reports and other materials connected to the city of Richmond's aggressive response to protesters in June 2020 have been made public through the Library of Virginia. The database that went live recently is part of a legal settlement between the city and plaintiffs...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
City
Midlothian, VA
NBC12

Ex-Virginia school administrator gets 5 years for fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Richmond woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for directing a yearslong scheme to defraud state and federal officials of at least $230,000 in student financial aid funds. Court documents showed that Kiesha Pope was the director of financial aid at...
RICHMOND, VA
WTKR News 3

Norfolk fugitive arrested in Richmond by US Marshals

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials have located and arrested a man who was wanted on charges related to a shooting investigation. On Friday, around 12:35 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Cedar Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sex Trafficking#Violent Crime#Richmond Field Office#Pakistani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
nsjonline.com

Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP

RICHMOND, Va. — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Female deputy assaulted by male inmate in Virginia jail, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A female deputy was allegedly assaulted by a male inmate 12 days ago, according to sources and an internal report. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office has not responded to repeated requests for comment. According to the report, Sakeem Jamar Bell assaulted Deputy S. Cole on...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy