ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Another Binghamton sex offender failed to register

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqEnu_0gmMBuEM00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Binghamton man will spend 2-6 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to the felony crime of Failure to Register Under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Timathy A. Benninger, 38, was living in and outside Broome County for several months in 2021 and failed to provide a address to local law enforcement. He was arrested in September of 2021 in Erie County.

Benninger was convicted in 2003, in Broome County, for sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old female.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute all crimes within the confines of New York State law, putting the rights of victims and the community first. Timathy Benninger has a history of non-compliance with the Sex Offender Registration Act that allows law enforcement to monitor the whereabouts of offenders,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Cab Robber’s Conviction Upheld

A Bronx man will have to continue serving his sentence for robbing a taxi cab driver in Endicott in 2017 and attempting to rob another person that same night. The Broome County District Attorney's office announced on July 21 that the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has upheld the conviction and 10-year prison sentence of Ramel Noel, who had been found guilty of Robbery and Attempted Robbery in 2019 in spite of Noel’s claims evidence at his trial failed to prove he was the person hitting one cabbie with a mallet before robbing a second driver at gunpoint.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for violent Elmira southside burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been accused of a violent burglary earlier this spring, allegedly attacking multiple women and breaking one of the victim’s arms, according to court documents. Charles and Tiffani Murrell were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 7 in connection to the case. The indictment alleged that […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two People Indicted For Allegedly Attacking Multiple Women in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people allegedly attacked multiple women and breaking one of the victim's arms. Charles and Tiffani Murrell were indicted in connection to the case. Court documents allege that the two broke into a home on Sly Street back on May 28th and then attacked two women.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
WNBF News Radio 1290

More Broome County Gas Pump Skimmers are Sentenced

Two more men are sentenced in a gas station card-skimming case that’s been followed for several years in the Southern Tier. Federal officials say 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez of Miami Lakes, Florida and 38-year-old Marlon Palacios of Cape Coral, Florida are the latest to get prison time for being part of an operation attaching skimming devices to steal gas station customer information in Broome, Albany and Montgomery Counties and elsewhere.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, July 21st

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County, COVID-19 numbers take a slight increase. 215 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 33 of them new. There are currently 41 people hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at 533.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Prison#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
wnbf.com

Three Months After Aliza Spencer Was Shot, No Word on Her Killer

The mystery surrounding the killing of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer remains unsolved months after she was shot in the chest while walking near her Binghamton home. Authorities have said the sixth-grade East Middle School student was wounded on Bigelow Street by a single small caliber bullet around 10 p.m. April 21.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNY News

Surprise! Unwelcome Deadly Guest Moves Into Delaware County Home

Is it me or is the last thing you want in your house a venomous snake? This might be something people in other parts of the country where different types of venomous snakes are common but in New York State we are certainly not used to seeing them! With that said, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State is home to 3 different types of venomous snakes: copperheads, timber rattlesnakes, and the massasauga rattlesnake (aka pygmy rattlesnake). The good news is that these snakes are rarely seen because they shy away from people in general.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Binghamton school district reconsiders closing elementary school

The Binghamton City School District is reconsidering a proposal to shutter one of the city’s seven elementary schools. After pushback by parents, the district is now considering renovating the aging schools and keeping them all open. Amy Zieziula was one of about 30 people present at a Binghamton City...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy