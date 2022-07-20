Another Binghamton sex offender failed to register

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Binghamton man will spend 2-6 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to the felony crime of Failure to Register Under the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Timathy A. Benninger, 38, was living in and outside Broome County for several months in 2021 and failed to provide a address to local law enforcement. He was arrested in September of 2021 in Erie County.

Benninger was convicted in 2003, in Broome County, for sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old female.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to prosecute all crimes within the confines of New York State law, putting the rights of victims and the community first. Timathy Benninger has a history of non-compliance with the Sex Offender Registration Act that allows law enforcement to monitor the whereabouts of offenders,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

