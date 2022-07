UVALDE, Texas — Brett Cross has had enough. On Monday, at the Uvalde CISD special school board meeting, he made this bold statement:. "If he's not fired by noon tomorrow, then I want your resignation (Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell) and every single one of you board members because you do not give a damn about our children or us. Stand with us or against us because we ain't going nowhere."

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO