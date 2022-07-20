ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lierman wins Democratic primary nomination for comptroller, will face Glassman

Baltimore Del. Brooke Lierman took the Democratic nomination for comptroller in the Maryland primaries Tuesday night.

The civil and disability rights attorney won handily with 64% of the vote so far against Timothy Adams, the mayor of Bowie. The Associated Press called her victory late Tuesday night.

Lierman, who represents the 46th district in Baltimore, garnered high-profile endorsements from the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, Congressman Jamie Raskin and Congressman Steny Hoyer.

Small business support, addressing income inequality and supporting education equity are cornerstones of Lierman's platform.

On the Republican side, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman ran unopposed.

Glassman says that as comptroller he would " fight waste and abuse in government spending," and takes a strong stance against tax hikes or new taxes.

Important disclaimer: Many votes are still outstanding, particularly mail-in ballots.

Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

As of July 18, state elections officials reported receiving 213,019 mail-in ballots.

TheDailyBeast

‘QAnon Whack Job’ Wins Republican Nomination for Maryland Guv

QAnon and right-wing conspiracies won in Maryland Tuesday night as Dan Cox snagged the GOP nomination for governor. Cox, who is shockingly endorsed by Donald Trump, has made headlines for his attempt to impeach the sitting GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, tweeting during that Capitol riot that Mike Pence was a “traitor,” and organizing buses to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot, VICE reported. He also was a guest speaker at a truly unhinged QAnon conference in April. The Democratic Governor’s Association even spent $1.6 million in ads for Cox, betting that a Democrat could more easily beat a radical like Cox than a moderate Republican. Hogan has been vocal about his opposition, saying Wednesday through a spokesperson that he will not be casting a vote for Cox in the Nov. 8 election. “Dan Cox, the guy that we were hearing about yesterday, is a Q-Anon whack job who was in favor of calling Mike Pence—my friend, Mike Pence—a traitor when they were talking about hanging him,” Hogan said upon hearing that Trump had endorsed Cox.
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary: Dan Cox, Wes Moore Hold Leads for Party Nominations for Governor; Democrats Select Heather Mizeur to Run in 1st Congressional District

Maryland House Delegate Dan Cox was the projected winner of the Republican primary for Governor. However, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz was not ready to concede. Wes Moore was leading the Democratic primary for governor, followed by Tom Perez and Peter Franchot....
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
