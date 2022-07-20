Now open: All-you-can-eat Brazilian in Fort Lauderdale, Skillets expands to Boca

Oxtail served with rice and peas, steam cabbage, carrot and fried plantains at Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Now open

Skillets, Boca Raton

Skillets just opened its first restaurant on this side of Florida after years as a staple on the Gulf Coast. Owners Ross and Noreen Edlund started the brand in Naples and now there are 13 locations. The homestyle diner serves breakfast and lunch from a scratch kitchen and features daily fresh-baked breads, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon and freshly squeezed juices. Already Skillets is planning more SoFlo expansion — Delray Beach by late fall and then possibly in Boynton Beach, Coral Springs, Wellington and West Palm Beach. 7036 W Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton (in the Garden Shops at Boca). 561-931-2883. SkilletsRestaurants.com/boca .

JBC Noodles and Bubble Tea, Hollywood

This rebranding of Jiang Guo’s restaurant Liao Xiang Asian Cuisine debuted in late June, refocusing much of its menu from Chinese-American staples to dim sum, rice noodles from China’s Yunnan Province and many configurations of bubble tea. (Although you can still find chicken wings, lo mein, Mongolian beef and General Tso’s.) 2321 N. State Road 7; 954-544-4181, LiaoXiangRiceNoodle.com

Krzpy Bites, Deerfield Beach

Chef Carlo Lopez and his family started Krzpy Bites as a kiosk at Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood a year ago. Now the Latin-Asian fusion concept — baos, tostadas, tacos, bowls — just opened a second location in a Deerfield Beach ghost kitchen . For 12 years Lopez worked with celebrity chef Jeremy Ford and opened Stubborn Seed with him in 2017. “He was my mentor,” Lopez says. “I started with him right out of culinary school [at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale ].” He adds that they are considering opening a third location next year. 1002 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #1, Deerfield Beach ( World Famous Ghost Kitchen ). 954-907-2112. Krzpy-Bites.com .

Costa by OK&M, Delray Beach

This all-day farm-to-table kitchen from chef Coton Stine Guzman debuted in May as an offshoot of her Intracoastal cafe in Boynton Beach, Organic Kitchen & Mercantile. Where Boynton Beach’s OK&M offers a breakfast-lunch menu, adaptogenic teas and plant-based sweets, and chef-made prepared meals to go, Costa does dinner and Sunday brunch, such as turmeric caramel-glazed heritage pork belly, lemon-glazed lollipop scallops and gaucho hangar steak with blistered shishitos, chimichurri and sunchoke puree. Guzman sources her greens from Swank Specialty Produce, local-caught fish from Captain Clay’s in Delray Beach and meats from Sunshine Provisions in Hallandale Beach, among other purveyors. 502 E. Atlantic Ave.; 561-501-6115, CostaByOKM.com

Lasso Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, Fort Lauderdale

Entering the growing playground of Brazilian steakhouses in Fort Lauderdale (see Chima and the upcoming Fogo de Chão on Las Olas), this churrascaria hosted its grand opening on July 20 , replacing the former Texas de Brazil. Lasso Gaucho comes from co-owner Edson Munekata (South Carolina’s Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse) and partners Antonio Jochem, Rudimar Rech and Chih Kuo Lee . Lasso serves its dishes rodizio-style — all-you-can-eat — with a spread of 18 meat cuts (from bacon-wrapped filet mignon to legs of lamb), a gourmet salad bar and 40 other items. The steakhouse also dishes select cuts a la carte, including picanha, grilled salmon and charcuterie boards. 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; LassoGaucho.com

Salento Coffee Shop, West Palm Beach

This 4-year-old Colombian coffeehouse from owners Jaime and Johanna Lara has moved two blocks north to a new downtown West Palm Beach perch: inside Mandel Public Library and next to the coveted nightlife hive of Clematis Street. (Its flagship location, at 120 S. Dixie Highway, stayed open while they moved.) The new storefront, which the Laras were able to acquire through city programs, will use cafe seating from the library’s patio. Named after the small Colombian town from which they source their beans, the shop also serves smoothies, juices, arepas, paninis and Colombian bites like pasteles de pollo and carne (beef and chicken patties), pan de bono (cheese bread) and pastel gloria (pastry). 407 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-841-6138; MySalentoCoffee.com

Fantasy Room Bar & Grill, Hollywood

Hosting its soft opening on July 14 ( per an Instagram post ), this venue is designed as a sports bar with a Caribbean-themed menu during the day and early evening before transitioning into a nightclub in the late evening. 1818 S. Young Circle, Hollywood; 754-267-9046; Instagram.com/fantasyroomfl

The Mall at Wellington Green, Wellington

Three new dining options are now available at The Mall at Wellington Green. Keywa’s (561-808-9796; Keywas.co ) is a desserty destination with smoothies, frozen drinks and boba teas, as well as waffles and crêpes (both sweet and savory). And Q’Bola Café (786-444‑7162; Instagram.com/qbolacafe ) serves Cuban sandwiches, pizzas and coffees. Med Plate (754-551-1426; Mediterranean-Plate.business.site ) is restaurateur Ray Ibrahim’s fast-casual eatery that spotlights Mediterranean menu items such as kabobs, gyros, stuffed grape leaves and satay platters. It also has a signature 10-ounce churrasco skirt steak. 10300 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington; ShopWellingtonGreen.com

Hard Rock Sports Bar, Hollywood

Serving classic American food, this sports bar is right off of the gaming floor and next to Hard Rock Live. The latest edition to the food and beverage options at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino also has a 31-seat wraparound bar, 360 degrees of screens showing sports, and a games pit with 12 blackjack tables. The menu includes grilled chicken wings for $18; nachos with barbacoa beef for $19; loaded hot dogs (bacon, onion, pinto beans, tomatoes, jalapeño aioli, toasted brioche roll) for $15; and a Dynasty burger for $17. Food service starts at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The bar is open daily from noon to 4 a.m. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 800-937-0010 or 866-502-7529; HardRockHolly.com

Bar 25, Delray Beach

This new gastropub replacing the former Mellow Mushroom off Atlantic Avenue quietly opened on July 1. In a testament to how fast Delray Beach’s dining scene moves these days, Bar 25 owner Anthony Giovanniello snapped up the lease last summer, just five days after Mellow Mushroom closed. No online menu is available yet, but Bar 25 serves wagyu beef sliders with bacon onion jam and blue cheese, chicken pesto garlic flatbreads, among other pub fare, plus a selection of rare liquors. 25 SE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-359-2643; Bar25.com

Helena’s Coffee, Plantation

This trendy coffeehouse a block south of the Broward Mall, registered to Diego Maricino Nuno and Jorgelina Ghioldi , had its grand opening on June 15 and boasts bakery-cafe fare with 13 styles of coffee, smoothies, milkshakes, frappes and sandwiches bearing globetrotting names: Istanbul turkey, Rome wraps, Venezuelan guava tequeños, a Dubai biscuit (egg, Muenster cheese, bacon). 823B S. University Drive, Plantation; 754-200-6220; HelenasCoffee.com

Let’s Chill, Coral Springs

Married owners Cristina and Ricardo Braga , both war veterans, are the sweet tooths behind this scoop shop that debuted in May. The ice creamery is said to source its dairy from a local farm twice a week. It peddles 30 year-round and seasonal flavors, including four boozy infusions for the 21-and-older set: rum raisin, margarita, Bailey’s Island and mint chocolate chip. 9739 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs; 754-702-3513; LetsChillIceCream.com

Conch Cravings, Delray Beach

With a mission to serve conch straight from the Bahamas, this laidback seafood shack from first-time restaurant owner Gloria Denson hosted its grand opening on June 17 in northern Delray Beach. Denson, who opened her restaurant with $45,600 in grants from Delray Beach’s Community Redevelopment Agency, also offers lobster, shrimp salad, oysters on the half-shell, smoked salmon spreads and garlic crabs in a bucket. 1191 N. Federal Highway, Suite 5, Delray Beach; 561-455-2120

Pig Beach BBQ, West Palm Beach

After a year of buildout along South Dixie Highway, the first Florida outpost of this Brooklyn barbecue icon has an opening date: June 30. A menu highlight, the Pig Beach’s brisket-and-short-rib smash burger, won the People’s Choice and Best Dressed awards at the 2021 South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash. Pig Beach also specializes in smoked brisket and baby back ribs, cheddar-jalapeño sausage and homemade coleslaw. 2400 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561-803-0333; PigBeachNYC.com

El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar, West Palm Beach

The fiesta’s on its way to West Palm Beach, where the popular El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar will open its third location at the Square on July 1 . The 6,500-square-foot restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating, along with Mexican beers and handcrafted margaritas. The food is described as “Mexican soul food.” Other locations are in Fort Lauderdale and Delray Beach. 700 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 232, West Palm Beach; ElCaminoWestPalmBeach.com

Osteria Mazzi, Coral Springs

This Italian restaurant from owner Stefano Mazzi debuted in June inside the Coral Palm Plaza, specializing in 12 styles of Neapolitan-style pizza along with housemade pastas and entrees, including cotoletta alla Milanese and tagliata Fiorentina with vegetables. The restaurant also serves octopus and potato appetizers, salads, paninis and Nutella bombolinis for dessert. 2047 N. University Drive, Coral Springs; 954-906-5764; OsteriaMazzi.com

Amore Caffé, Boca Raton

Opened in May, this restaurant boasts ownership by Marco Presciutti and Candida Mazzella, who also helm Le Sorelle restaurants in Delray Beach and Boca Raton. “Our whole life ... we have been in the restaurant business, first in Italy and then also here in the U.S.,” says Marco. The concept is an Italian coffee shop, he says, “but we have adjusted it to the requests that there are here in the U.S.A.” So far, favorites include the Italian ciabatta with 24-month-old Prosciutto di Parma, Stromboli, pizza, croissants (made fresh daily) and various salads, the most popular being the Alex Salad (avocado, arugula, nuts, blueberry, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan). Prices range from $3.50 to $3.70 for pastries; all sandwiches are $13.90; pizza slices are $3.50; salads are $11.50 to $16.90; and hot dishes such as lasagna and eggplant parmigiana range from $9.90 to $13.95. 4400 N. Federal Highway, No. 110, Boca Raton; 754-302-2448; AmoreCaffeBoca.com

Smile Empanadas, Wilton Manors

This new empanada eatery quietly opened in late June, replacing the former empanada eatery known as Almacen de Empanadas. No, there’s no empanada drama. In fact, Smile moved in with the full support of Almacen’s owner, Elias Iskandarani , who says he would like to focus his empanada empire on distribution via his EmpaMec commercial empanada machinery out of Davie and his kitchens in Opa-Locka. Axel Tiemroth, one of Smile’s owners, says that the new fast-casual restaurant “aims to be the McDonald’s of empanadas.” There are screens above the counter where diners can see exactly what the fillings are, unlike many empanada cafes. Tiemroth and business partner Lucas Capurro know that the formula works because last year they tested SoFlo waters (both are from Argentina) with a popular location in Coral Gables. Tiemroth says they learned to not rigidly adhere to traditional recipes: “They’re not so Latin American. We aimed to be more local flavors.” That means popular menu choices include cheeseburger, pulled pork and chicken marinara empanadas. Individual empanadas are $2.99 each; the Big Smile Combo of six empanadas is $15.99; a Family Pack of 12 is $29.99; and a Party Pack of 48 is $109.99, or 96 empanadas for $199.99. 2041 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; SmileEmpanadas.com

Principessa Ristorante, Boca Raton

This upscale, traditional Italian eatery debuted in late May as the third new restaurant inside the luxe Boca Raton Resort, which recently wrapped a $200 million revamp designed to evoke the glamour of the Roaring ‘20s. Principessa comes from New York’s Major Food Group, led by founders Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick (Carbone, Parm), who debuted two other eateries — The Flamingo Grill steakhouse and all-day brunch spot Sadelle’s — at the resort over the past 12 months. Principessa features fresh pastas, grilled Branzino, meatball Valdostana, and a lengthy wine list. 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561-447-3000; TheBocaRaton.com

Giardino Gourmet Salads, Coral Springs

This Miami-born, salad-bowl shop opened its 14th Florida location on June 2 at University Drive, south of Royal Palm Boulevard, under new franchisees Francisco and Yesenia Fernandez. At each location, customers may customize their salads, grain bowls or wraps with a selection of 60 ingredients. There are also soups, chips and cookies. 1750 N. University Drive, Unit 109, Coral Springs; GiardinoSalads.com

Chicken in a Bucket, Davie

Yes, the name seems on-the-nose, but the product at this chicken house comes exactly as advertised: fried drumsticks, tenders, wings and nuggets in a bucket. This restaurant, near the corner of U.S. 441 and Stirling Road, was opened by co-owners Emmanuel Codron and Jenifer and Imri Shwartz . It features sandwiches and wraps, salad and rice bowls, nine dipping sauces and sides ranging from corn bread to fried pickles. 4051 Stirling Road, Davie; 754-206-3034; ChickeninaBucket.com

Kaluz, Plantation

Rising across the street from the mega-shopping complex Plantation Walk is the third location of owner David Baldwin’s upscale New American restaurant. Kaluz — which debuted along the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale in 2013 and Wellington in 2018 — opened on June 21 inside a former Romano’s Macaroni Grill, near the corner of University Drive and Broward Boulevard. Sweet ginger calamari and cracker-crusted, shrimp-and-goat-cheese flatbreads are on the menu, as are salads, a prime-rib hamburger and entrees of Hawaiian-marinated tenderloin kebabs and maple-leaf duck confit. 100 N. University Drive, Plantation; 954-820-9050; KaluzRestaurant.com

Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant , which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com

Kosher Chobee, West Palm Beach

This glatt kosher Middle Eastern-fusion restaurant (and strong candidate for best overall kosher eatery name) from chef-owner Aviad Ballaish and partner Ami Shabbot debuted June 12 on Okeechobee Boulevard. Shabbot says the menu features entrees such as ribeye kebabs and oven-roasted salmon with white wine and herbs, falafel and baba ghanoush appetizers, and corned beef and chicken schnitzel sandwiches. Ballaish adds: “We have a premium meats selection tailored to the Jewish community and the South Florida foodies, [and] all the desserts are homemade.” No website is available yet, but their Facebook page includes menu offerings. 4875 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-662-2223

Le Petit Poussin Café, Deerfield Beach

This Parisian-style boulangerie, which debuted in late May from owner Karim Laitaoui , specializes in breads, croissants and pastries baked on the premises. The menu features quiches, banana-caramel crêpes, croque monsieurs (toasted brioche bread with bechamel sauce, ham and swiss cheese), French grilled cheese sandwiches, and pastries ranging from éclairs to vanilla bean crème brûlée. 261 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach; 754-212-4347; LPPCafe.com

Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, Boca Raton

Chef Eric Baker’s (Rebel House) third new restaurant in 18 months (!) picks up the trend of upscale Americanized Chinese with chef-partner David Bouhadana ( Sushi by Bou in Pompano Beach ) in a new storefront off East Camino Real. Baker, whom we suspect never sleeps but merely switches to standby mode, has been on a tear lately in east Boca, after opening Uncle Pinkie’s Deli and Japanese izakaya AlleyCat in 2021. At Mr. Goode’s, takeout staples like spring rolls are upgraded with Peking duck, and entrees include house fried rice with pastrami, shrimp, spicy pineapple and pickled mustard greens, and beef chow fun with strip steak, broccolini, shiitake and rice noodles. 1159 S. Federal Highway, Boca Raton; 561-931-2131; MrGoodes.com

The Falcon, Delray Beach

After taking a month off to redecorate and revamp , the goth-y drinking den known as Death or Glory has been reborn as The Falcon, which debuted May 27 . Named after the historic 1925 Falcon House that it occupies, the craft-cocktail gastropub comes from ex-Death owner Annie Blake and new business partner Sean Iglehart (Sweetwater Bar & Grill in Boynton Beach). It serves global street food such as pork belly mofongo (Puerto Rico), Lamb Kafta Burger (Lebanon) and Elote Loco Salad (Mexico) with charred corn kernels, cotija cheese, cilantro-lime dressings, ancho chili, baby romaine and pickled fresnos. 116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-808-8814; TheFalconDelray.com

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, Pompano Beach

Taking over a former Golden Corral in May, this restaurant was opened by owner Wenwen Li . The buffet (whose website logo uses a font reminiscent of an Anne Rice vampire novel) serves all-you-can-eat sushi and hibachi dishes for lunch and dinner, as well as platters of steak, noodles, cheeses and fruits. 2100 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 754-205-0733; FlamingGrillFL.com

Closed

Bap Bistro, Sunrise

Chef-owner Michael Kwon’s sister restaurant to ROK Korean BBQ in Fort Lauderdale has closed in the Gateway at Sawgrass plaza (next to IKEA). The restaurant’s website and socials say nothing about its closing, but the phone line is disconnected and on Yelp, a message reads in part , “Bap Bistro will be closing its doors after almost 4 years of serving its community. Thank you for your patronage, your friendliness and your friendships.” Bap specialized in build-your-own bibimbap (a Korean crispy rice bowl often with meat, mixed veggies like kimchi, spice and soy sauce), along with poke bowls and sushi burritos. 149 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise; 954-990-7737, BapBistro.com

Ellie’s 50s Diner, Delray Beach

This neon-pink postcard to midcentury cheer — featuring life-sized Elvis and Marilyn Monroe statues that decorated Delray Beach with retro kitsch for 32 years — permanently closed on July 9. Ellie’s affable owners, Bob and Ellie Smela, decided to sell their throwback diner to new owners and retire rather than jolt customers with higher meal costs caused by inflation. The retro-themed Ellie’s played ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll on the jukebox, of course, and also staged weddings and dances (attire: poodle skirts and pedal pushers) inside the diner’s Flamingo Ballroom and classic-car meetups in the parking lot. A Facebook announcement in May before their closing brought a fresh wave of reminiscences and well wishes — and ‘90s rapper Vanilla Ice even swung by the diner to buy the Elvis and Marilyn statues . 2410 N. Federal Highway, Delray Beach; 561-276-1570; ElliesCatering.com

Rob’s Bageland, Tamarac

This bagel outpost on the corner of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive, from owners Rob and Alicia Elbaum, permanently closed in June. Rob’s also served homemade soups, corned beef, brisket, and stuffed cabbage and knishes. Four other Bageland locations remain open, in Tamarac, Coral Springs and Plantation. 5705 N. University Drive, Tamarac; 954-532-1445

Crab Holic, Davie

Seizing on a hot dining trend — boil-in-bag seafood — when it debuted last summer , this seafood shack from owner Phong Nguyen permanently closed in early July. The restaurant’s website has been taken down, and calls to its phone number went unreturned. Along with serving po’boys, burgers and fried seafood, Crab Holic’s main attraction were its steamy seafood bags, served tableside and filled with head-on shrimp, crawfish, garlic-buttery clams and mussels, halved red potatoes, crab and corn on the cob. 4599 S. University Drive, Davie; 954-450-4627

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen, Aventura

Big ballers Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem on June 21 announced the closing of their joint restaurant, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen , at the Aventura Shopping Center, behind Aventura Mall. The dynamic duo posted on the eatery’s website and social media accounts a goodbye notice that reads in part, “Our team has put their heart and soul into the restaurant, but in the wake of the pandemic, we have continued to be challenged by labor shortages, supply chain issues and more that have become unsustainable at this time.” Both Miami Heat legends will continue to be global partners of the California-based brand and hint that they may be bringing the restaurant back with a final statement of: “...but we have more in store for you, Miami — D. Wade and UD.” 2956 NE 199th St., Aventura; 800degreesaventura.com

Chicken Guy!, Aventura

Frosty-tipped TV personality and Lake Worth Beach resident Guy Fieri has permanently closed his chicken-tender restaurant, Chicken Guy! , after three years inside the Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall. His shack clucked its last on May 31 and its location and phone number have been scrubbed from Chicken Guy! and Aventura Mall’s websites, although local outposts remain at Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise and Dadeland Mall in Kendall. Fieri’s fast-casual chicken chain served sandwiches and tenders with 22 dipping sauces, including a blend called Donkey Sauce. 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 2946, Aventura; 305-428-2444; ChickenGuy.com