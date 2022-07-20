ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Symphony CEO to step down

By Erin Edgemon, Phoenix Business Journal
 3 days ago
Phoenix Symphony President and CEO Suzanne Wilson plans to step down from her post late this fall, and the search for her replacement has already begun.

Wilson, who joined the symphony just ahead of the pandemic in January 2020, plans to relocate to London, England for "a unique opportunity presented to her family," the Phoenix Symphony said in an announcement.

She is credited with rebuilding the organization, including obtaining the largest donation in the history of the organization and relaunching a variety of community engagement programs and the 75th anniversary season last year, bringing musicians and patrons back to Symphony Hall for the first time since COVID.

“Phoenix embraced me from day one and I am so grateful to our patrons and community partners for their support and friendship,” Wilson said in a statement.

