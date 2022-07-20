Mega Millions jackpot now at $630 Million for Friday’s drawing

Mega Millions jackpot: $555 million The jackpot would rank the jackpot fifth among the top Mega Million prizes (youngvet/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $630 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

This is the fifth time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions the jackpot has been over $600 million.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 2-31-32-37-70 and the Mega Ball was 25.

Officials said although there was no winner in the $555 million drawing, four tickets matched five of the numbers to win $1 million.

The tickets were sold in Arizona, California, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. EDT.

