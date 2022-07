OCALA, Fla. - Police in Ocala are looking for two people who allegedly worked together to distract cashiers, while the other stole money out of the cash registers. According to police, a man and a woman distracted multiple cashiers at an undisclosed business on June 18 to steal more than $1,300 from a retail store. They then left in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with distinctive chrome rims.

