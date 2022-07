Major is no longer. Major Food Group parted ways with Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group to co-develop the hotel-condo tower in Brickell, The Real Deal has learned. Major, a 90-story tower planned for 888 Brickell Avenue, is now called 888, according to a joint statement from Stern and Major Food Group partner and co-founder Jeff Zalaznick. The two New York-based companies partnered in December to reveal plans for the 259-unit development, which marked Major Food Group’s first foray into residential real estate.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO