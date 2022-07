Antioch University, the parent system for Keene’s Antioch University New England, announced last Thursday it intends to create a combined university system with Otterbein University of Westerville, Ohio. John Comerford, president of Otterbein, said the affiliation would mean the two private institutions might transfer degree programs between each other and could allow students from one to move their studies to the other.

KEENE, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO