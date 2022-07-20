ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On Karmen Marie Hogan Murder Case

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Karmen Marie Hogan.

Hogan, 36, was murdered at about 12:30 p.m. on June 30 in Detroit.

The incident happened near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger.

Police say Hogan died from gunshot wounds.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to submit a tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or on the website at http://www.1800speakup.org .

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

Man Arrested For Driving Impaired On M-10, Carrying Loaded 9mm Pistol

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding. Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol. MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police Search For Suspect Who Robbed Bank In Dearborn Heights

(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a bank robbery. The Dearborn Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a bank robbery. | Credit: Dearborn Heights Police Department The incident happened at about 3:10 p.m. on July 20 at the Comerica Bank located at 4401 S. Telegraph. Police say he was reported to be last known to be in the area of S. Gulley at Amherst, near Van Born. If you recognize the subject, please call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770 or 911, or report anonymously for a cash reward to Crime Stoppers at www.1800speakup.org or by calling 1-800-773-2587. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
