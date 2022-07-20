ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Police attempt to ID man accused of lewd act at Gonzales store

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police Department is asking the public for help identifying...

O’Neal shooting suspect arrested in Calcasieu Parish

BATON ROUGE, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the LSP Fugitive Task Force arrested Roy Haynes, 31, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday July 21, for allegedly shooting a woman on O’Neal Lane . EBRSO responded to the shooting on July 19, at 5:50 p.m. The victim was...
Gonzales Police search for woman accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Gonzales Police Department are attempting to identify a woman accused of stealing from a beauty store in Gonzales. Police say on Saturday, July 2, the woman allegedly entered Ulta Beauty located at 115 S. Airline Hwy. and filled her large, black purse with $1,339.00 worth of retail merchandise.
LPSO investigating shooting on 4H Club Road

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Jason Ard with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 4H Club Road area in Livingston Parish. Officials state there were reports of multiple shots fired. LPSO states they are aware of reports of one...
2 ponies fatally shot at Tangipahoa Parish horse rescue ranch

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Two ponies being cared for at a Louisiana horse rescue ranch were fatally shot by someone last weekend, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The young horses were slain sometime Sunday (July 17) on the grounds of Equine Advocacy of Louisiana, a non-profit horse rescue operation east of Amite, Sheriff Jimmy Travis’ office said. No other details of the animals’ slaughter were disclosed.
Lightning strike sparks Central house fire

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Lightning sparked a fire at a home in Central Friday morning, according to the Central Fire Department. The home is located on Benton’s Ferry Avenue, not far from Hooper Road. Firefighters say a neighbor saw smoke and notified the homeowner. Crews were able to quickly...
First responder in need of blood; drive set for Sunday

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish emergency responders are holding a blood drive for one of their own. Travon Smith, a New Roads police officer and honorary Pointe Coupee firefighter, was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday, July 17, according to LifeShare Blood Center. This ‘Cuffs vs...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

