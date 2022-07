PINSON – The Pinson Historical Society, in preparation of the Centennial Celebration of the Pinson Rock School, is seeking photos, documents and historical artifacts from the public pertaining to the construction of the school in 1921-22. The Historical Society, the Pinson Public Library and the Pinson mayor and city council are teaming up to organize the school’s centennial celebration on Aug. 13. The event will coincide with Pinson’s Rock School Reunion, which is open to all former Rock School students.

