FSU’s Treshaun Ward named to Doak Walker Award watch list

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Florida State running back Treshaun Ward was among 74 candidates named to the Doak Walker Award watch list Wednesday.

It’s assumed that Ward will play a more significant role in the offense this season with the departure of starter Jashaun Corbin. The redshirt sophomore finished third on the team in rushing yards (515) behind Corbin (887) and quarterback Jordan Travis (530).

His average of 6.4 yards per rush led the ACC among players with at least 75 attempts. He also caught 21 passes for 185 yards and 1 touchdown and gained 46 yards on two kickoff returns.

The Plant City native has appeared in 15 career games during three seasons with the Seminoles, totaling 613 yards with 5 touchdowns. Ward set career-highs in carries (12) and rushing yards (77) in FSU’s 35-25 win at North Carolina.

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker won the award last season, given to the country’s top running back. Ward is among eight players from the ACC included on the watch list and is hoping to become the first FSU tailback to win it since its inception in 1990.

Ten semifinalists will be revealed in November before the list is pared to three finalists, with a winner named as part of ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.

Ward and Travis are among the Seminoles to earn recognition this preseason. Travis was named to the Maxwell Award watch list Monday.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

