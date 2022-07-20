ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Courant

Connecticut wealthy pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into U.S. Senate race

By Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

With less than three weeks before the Republican primary for U.S Senate, big-money donations are still flowing into campaign coffers and Super PACs supporting the candidates.

Former House Republican leader Themis Klarides of Madison is locked in an increasingly contentious race with conservative fundraiser Leora Levy of Greenwich. Levy and immigration attorney Peter Lumaj of Fairfield are battling for support from conservatives as Klarides supporters believe that her two opponents will split the conservative vote and allow her to win the primary on Aug. 9.

The latest public filing reports showed that Leadership Now, a Super PAC supporting Klarides, has received substantial contributions from business leaders who are funding commercials both in favor of Klarides and against U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The largest contribution was $270,000 from Orange resident Konstantina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s Family Restaurant. Klarides has been a close family friend of the Greek immigrants who founded the chain of five Chip’s restaurants, including George Chatzopoulos, a larger-than-life entrepreneur who died in January of brain cancer at the age of 55.

Other contributions included $100,000 from retired health care executive Robert Patricelli of Simsbury, $75,000 from Old Lyme investment manager John David Kelsey, and $50,000 from construction executive William Tomasso of New Britain.

The candidates are all wealthy and have put large sums of their own money into their campaigns. Levy has loaned her campaign about $1 million, while Lumaj has loaned $258,000. Klarides had already spent more than $400,000 of her own money in exploring the race for governor before switching to the Senate, and she most recently loaned another $40,000 to her campaign.

Levy leads the primary contenders with nearly $640,000 in cash on hand as of the close of the quarter on June 30, while Klarides and Lumaj had less than $475,000 each.

Levy’s commercials have been broadcast on a steady basis, while the Super PAC ads for Klarides have also appeared frequently. Public documents show that the Super PAC has purchased ad time attacking Blumenthal.

Blumenthal, a Democratic powerhouse who has never lost a political race in his 37-year career, has $8.3 million in cash on hand — far surpassing all three of his Republican rivals.

A poll in May showed Blumenthal leading Klarides by only 10 points, along with defeating Levy and Lumaj by 16 points each.

The survey by News 8/The Hill/Emerson College showed Blumenthal with 50% and Klarides at 40% with 10% undecided in the race. The survey of registered voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Among unaffiliated voters, Klarides held the lead at 45% to 40% over Blumenthal with 15% undecided, according to the survey.

The GOP campaign entered a new phase as Lumaj publicly called upon Levy to stop any personal attacks this week on Klarides because her 89-year-old mother died Friday at Griffin Hospital in Derby after a lengthy illness. The wake will be Thursday, and the funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday.

The Levy campaign said Wednesday that Levy and her supporters had been unaware of the death of Theodora Klarides until Monday — after a detailed memo of criticisms of both Klarides and Blumenthal had already been released.

Levy expressed her sympathies Tuesday morning on a radio show hosted by former Republican legislator Gary Byron, which has a wide listenership among Republicans.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

Comments

III%
3d ago

Please keep this in mind blumenthal has been in forever and nothing in CT changes for the good of the people!!! We need New Leadership who will fight for Us!!! I'm voting Red across the board to save Our State!!!🙏👨‍👩‍👦‍👦🇺🇸📃👶❤️🕊

Reply(2)
36
sincitytrucker
3d ago

we have ONLY ONLY ONLY democrats representing us in congress for ages.We are broke we are the near highest in taxes electric loss of jobs loss of people it's time for a change .it's not working

Reply
10
RandomDude
3d ago

As nice as it would be to get rid of Blumenthal none of these candidates have an even remote shot at winning. These Dems have a super majority in CT.

Reply(1)
5
Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Leadership#U S Senate#Election State#New Britain#Pacs#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Republican#House#Greek#Old Lyme
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
