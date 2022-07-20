3 ideal Noah Syndergaard landing spots at the 2022 MLB trade deadline

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is not expected to finish out the 2022 MLB season playing for the halos.

After six seasons with the New York Mets, the 29-year-old veteran received an offer from the Angels in the offseason that he could not refuse, and he took his hard-throwing talents to California in 2022. However, despite having arguably the two best baseball players on Earth in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles is on course for a seventh straight losing season.

While the one-time All-Star has been average in his first season in LA, the World Series veteran should certainly have value on the trade market. During a Wednesday edition of Sportscenter, ESPN MLB insider Tim Kurkjian explained why he expects Syndergaard to be wearing a different uniform after the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline.

“I gotta think Noah Syndergaard of the Angels is gonna be on the move,” Kurkjian said. “The Angels are not gonna make the playoffs for the situation they’re in right now. He is on a one-year deal, and even though he hasn’t been great this year, he’s pitched in the postseason before. You pick up a power arm like that and add him to a pennant race, he can make a difference.”

With several contenders reportedly in the hunt for starting pitchers and the market fairly thin on notable options, the Angels should be in a strong position as they shop the seven-year veteran. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three teams Syndergaard would make a good fit for heading into the fall.

3 possible trade destinations for Los Angeles Angeles pitcher Noah Syndergaard

New York Mets

With the New York Mets serious contenders to win the pennant in 2022, the organization bringing Syndergaard back seems logical. Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo has reportedly been a top target over the last month. However, the competition for Castillo is serious and the Mets may lose out to other teams like their cross-town rivals or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Noah Syndergaard stats (2022): 5-7, 4.00 ERA, 58 SO, 20 BB

Syndergaard is a free agent this winter and would be a rental player that fits perfectly in the clubhouse, is a worthwhile addition to the staff, and can handle the pressure of big games in New York. That’s why his return to Flushing almost seems less about if, but when.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are in for a division title fight with the St. Louis Cardinals that could go down to the wire. Not to mention they are well behind many of the National League’s other top teams in terms of record, so the second place team from the Central very well could be left out of the play-in game.

While Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff have been strong at the top of the rotation, the staff definitely could use some more veteran umphf. Syndergaard would deliver that along with necessary post-season experience — assuming they win the division.

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees probably have the strongest chances of winning the Luis Castillo sweepstakes. However, if they really are unwilling to give up one of their top two prospects in a deal with Cincy, Noah Syndergaard would be a solid plan B and at a much lower cost.

What makes the former Mets star just as appealing as Castillo is he has proven he can handle New York City pressure during a championship run. There are no guarantees Castillo will rise to the occasion this fall in the Bronx. So, in a way, Syndergaard is a much smaller risk — especially since he will be a free agent this winter — than the Reds All-Star.