MSCHF and Jimmy Fallon’s Gobstomper Collab Is Releasing Next Week

MSCHF has a new sneaker collab coming soon.

After releasing its Super Normal sneaker last month, the Brooklyn-based creative group has now joined forces with late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon to deliver a new Gobstomper “Jimmy Fallon Edition” collab before month’s end.

According to MSCHF, this new Gobstomper sneaker that’s designed in collab with Fallon is inspired by the Gobstopper candy. It features a four-layer under paneling throughout the entirety of the sneaker and when worn, various colorful panels are revealed that give the shoe a personalized look. MSCHF branding appears on the tongue tag while co-branding is printed on the back. The four-layer design also makes its way down to the tooling that will eventually reveal a colorful look when the shoe gets worn in.

“Destroyed stuff is in…but you’re ripping yourself off if you pay for a pre-distressed shoe. Instead, rip it up yourself! Every part of the Gobstomper is made of 4 layers of colored material, from the tongue to the upper to the sole, which reveal themselves as the shoe wears down. If you don’t wear your shoes down fast enough, learn to skate,” MSCHF wrote for the product description of the collab.

The MSCHF Gobstomper “Jimmy Fallon Edition” sneaker will be released on July 28 exclusively on the MSCHF Sneakers app at 1 p.m. ET. The collab will come with a $195 price tag.