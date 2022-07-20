Lotto fever: Mega Millions jackpot now at $630M

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lotto fever took on a new meaning Friday in Primm. Thousands of Southern Nevadans crossed the state line into California to buy tickets for the $660 million Mega Millions drawing. But to run the gauntlet to the ticket window at The Lotto Store, they had...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip has minted another new millionaire. The Venetian Resort says a guest struck rich Thursday evening while playing Three Card Poker. That guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was dealt a spade royal flush after making a $5 side bet to be eligible for the millionaire progressive.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Beatles LOVE" will stay at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip through 2023, Cirque du Soleil has announced. The show, which combines a blend of The Beatles' music catalog with high-energy choreography, just celebrated its 16th anniversary at the resort. A spokesperson says...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The HyperX Arena at Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip is finding new ways to support women in gaming. The esports arena and Allied Esports partnered with the 1,000 Dreams Fund to give five grant recipients an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas. The winners...
Are you looking for a beach in Las Vegas? If so, read on! This article will provide you with information on several options for hotels in the Las Vegas area. These include the VooDoo Beach Resort, the Tahiti Village Resort, Encore at Wynn, and Mandalay Bay. These are just a few of the options available. Make sure to check out all of the options before making a decision.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The action-packed Monster Jam is back in Las Vegas this weekend after a three year hiatus following the pandemic pause. The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Pit Passes are available for $20.
Las Vegas is the number one entertainment place in the world. Stunning shows, new restaurants, grand hotels, and exciting attractions are just part of the fun that fans of Las Vegas are attracted to. Plus, changes are always happening, and what’s trending this year may not be the next.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Sunday is National Tequila Day and what better way to celebrate than by going to the home of the original margarita, Hussong's Mexican Cantina!. On Friday, we were joined by Heidi Glassman with Hussong's and Amythist Fitzpatrick, manager and margarita mixologist to tell us all about what they have planned.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New trees were planted at Desert Breeze Park in the west Las Vegas valley on Saturday. The youth baseball team Las Vegas Prospects joined Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and Las Vegas police officers to put in 10 trees in the park. It's part of...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kids got a chance to receive free supplies and cold treats during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Nevada state treasurer's office Friday. The fair was held at the Grant Sawyer State Building near downtown Las Vegas during the afternoon. Attendees could receive backpacks filled...
Limiting the size of new swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might save a drop in the proverbial bucket amid historic drought and climate change in the West. Officials are taking the plunge anyway, capping the size of new swimming pools at single-family residential homes to about the size of a three-car garage.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One popular and iconic bar is coming back to Las Vegas next month. Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The bar initially debuted in 2001 and became popular for its stunning views of the entire...
When a new hockey season arrives in the fall, Vegas Golden Knights fans will have a new pregame meal option to consider among the tasty bites available in the vicinity of New York-New York and Park MGM. I highly recommend you scout the sandwich situation ahead of time with a trip to the Strip to sample Top Round; in my initial assessment, it already rivals Shake Shack’s burgers and the brats at Beerhaus for hand-held snack satisfaction.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Casino floors here in the valley are filled with slot machines. However, do you ever wonder who makes them, or what goes into creating one?. In this week's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Kalyna Astrinos heads to Henderson, where she learned that teamwork is crucial in the slot business.
With locations throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas, local Mexican fast casual chain Don Tortaco Mexican Grill is a Las Vegas mainstay. After closing for a time, the chain’s nineteenth location, at 4641 Blue Diamond Rd, is preparing to reopen and once again offer Enterprise residents its 24-hour, drive-thru enabled fast casual Mexican cuisine, according to the restaurant’s website.
This summer, big-name performers are hitting Las Vegas!. Katy Perry, Duran Duran and Red Hot Chili Peppers are all performing on the Strip, so don’t miss them. If concerts aren’t your thing, you can enjoy a cabana by the pool or get your mind blown on “America’s Got Talent Live.”
Comments / 0