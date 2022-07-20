ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lotto fever: Mega Millions jackpot now at $630M

By News 3 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of...

Las Vegans brave the heat to get rich with lottery tickets in Primm

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lotto fever took on a new meaning Friday in Primm. Thousands of Southern Nevadans crossed the state line into California to buy tickets for the $660 million Mega Millions drawing. But to run the gauntlet to the ticket window at The Lotto Store, they had...
PRIMM, NV
Table game player hits $1 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip has minted another new millionaire. The Venetian Resort says a guest struck rich Thursday evening while playing Three Card Poker. That guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was dealt a spade royal flush after making a $5 side bet to be eligible for the millionaire progressive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cirque show 'The Beatles LOVE' to remain at Mirage through 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Beatles LOVE" will stay at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip through 2023, Cirque du Soleil has announced. The show, which combines a blend of The Beatles' music catalog with high-energy choreography, just celebrated its 16th anniversary at the resort. A spokesperson says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stateline, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Jackpot, NV
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Hotels With Beach in Las Vegas

Are you looking for a beach in Las Vegas? If so, read on! This article will provide you with information on several options for hotels in the Las Vegas area. These include the VooDoo Beach Resort, the Tahiti Village Resort, Encore at Wynn, and Mandalay Bay. These are just a few of the options available. Make sure to check out all of the options before making a decision.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Monster Jam returns to Las Vegas for the first time in 3 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The action-packed Monster Jam is back in Las Vegas this weekend after a three year hiatus following the pandemic pause. The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Pit Passes are available for $20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What To Do in Las Vegas This Year

Las Vegas is the number one entertainment place in the world. Stunning shows, new restaurants, grand hotels, and exciting attractions are just part of the fun that fans of Las Vegas are attracted to. Plus, changes are always happening, and what’s trending this year may not be the next.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Celebrate National Tequila Day at Hussong's

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This Sunday is National Tequila Day and what better way to celebrate than by going to the home of the original margarita, Hussong's Mexican Cantina!. On Friday, we were joined by Heidi Glassman with Hussong's and Amythist Fitzpatrick, manager and margarita mixologist to tell us all about what they have planned.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kids enjoy free supplies during Nevada treasurer's back-to-school fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kids got a chance to receive free supplies and cold treats during a back-to-school fair hosted by the Nevada state treasurer's office Friday. The fair was held at the Grant Sawyer State Building near downtown Las Vegas during the afternoon. Attendees could receive backpacks filled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ghost Bar set to return to The Palms in August

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One popular and iconic bar is coming back to Las Vegas next month. Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The bar initially debuted in 2001 and became popular for its stunning views of the entire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Top Round brings revolutionary roast beef to the Park on the Las Vegas Strip

When a new hockey season arrives in the fall, Vegas Golden Knights fans will have a new pregame meal option to consider among the tasty bites available in the vicinity of New York-New York and Park MGM. I highly recommend you scout the sandwich situation ahead of time with a trip to the Strip to sample Top Round; in my initial assessment, it already rivals Shake Shack’s burgers and the brats at Beerhaus for hand-held snack satisfaction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Don Tortaco’s Nineteenth Location to Reopen on Blue Diamond Rd

With locations throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas, local Mexican fast casual chain Don Tortaco Mexican Grill is a Las Vegas mainstay. After closing for a time, the chain’s nineteenth location, at 4641 Blue Diamond Rd, is preparing to reopen and once again offer Enterprise residents its 24-hour, drive-thru enabled fast casual Mexican cuisine, according to the restaurant’s website.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ways to Enjoy Summer in Las Vegas

This summer, big-name performers are hitting Las Vegas!. Katy Perry, Duran Duran and Red Hot Chili Peppers are all performing on the Strip, so don’t miss them. If concerts aren’t your thing, you can enjoy a cabana by the pool or get your mind blown on “America’s Got Talent Live.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

