Teenager arrested after stabbing father four times following argument
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed four times by his teenage son Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 11:39 p.m. at...news3lv.com
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed four times by his teenage son Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 11:39 p.m. at...news3lv.com
Yeah I can’t this relationship being repaired after this. Kids are wild these days and have no regard for human life
Once your children try to hurt you, they are no longer welcome back in the house.
They better take knives away! Ban assault knives! Oh wait I got it, make the knife makers liable for all accidents! ya that will do it.
Comments / 7