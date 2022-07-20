Teenager arrested after stabbing father four times following argument

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon after authorities said he drove around with his friend’s dismembered body in a pickup truck. Eric Holland, 58, is scheduled for a Sept. 1 sentencing hearing, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Authorities have said he shot Richard Miller, 65, multiple times, purchased garbage bags and a power saw, and cut up the man’s remains.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO