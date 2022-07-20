ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Teenager arrested after stabbing father four times following argument

By News 3 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — One man is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed four times by his teenage son Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 11:39 p.m. at...

Comments / 7

Ty Taylor
3d ago

Yeah I can’t this relationship being repaired after this. Kids are wild these days and have no regard for human life

Bridget Clayton
3d ago

Once your children try to hurt you, they are no longer welcome back in the house.

Darren Michels
3d ago

They better take knives away! Ban assault knives! Oh wait I got it, make the knife makers liable for all accidents! ya that will do it.

