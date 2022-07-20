ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Illinois’ Coolest Concert Venue

Photo : Getty Images

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.

While there are many music venues all across the country, from dive bars to state fairs, only one can be named the best in the state. That's where Stacker comes in. Stacker created a list of all the most iconic music venues in every state. They used "travel sites and other databases to bring you the most complete and diverse list." The compilation includes venues in major cities and remote areas, places that range in size from intimate to awe-inspiring.

So, what's the coolest concert venue in Illinois? According to Stacker, Chicago Theatre takes the cake. Here's what they had to say about it:

The ornate French Baroque style can be seen in the Chicago Theatre, which opened its doors on October 26, 1921, and became the prototype for the American movie theaters that cropped up in the early days of film. The venue has hosted music artists Prince, the Allman Brothers Band, and Van Morrison. When the theater fell into disrepair and demolition seemed imminent, Chicago Theatre Restoration Associates and the City of Chicago saved it. Frank Sinatra performed in the newly renovated space in 1986.

