ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What do the two candidates to be the next prime minister say on policy?

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xlVt_0gmM69q200
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak go head to head on policy at the ITV debate. Jonathan Hordle/ITV (PA Media)

Tory MPs have decided on the final two candidates who will vie for the Conservative leadership.

Now it is up to party members to decide whether Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be the next prime minister.

Both have clashed over policy in their bid to secure the top job.

Here we look at their stances on key issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnnGA_0gmM69q200
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate (PA Media)

– Tax and Spending

Rishi Sunak: The former chancellor has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate and criticised his rivals’ plans to raise borrowing to pay for tax cuts as “comforting fairy tales”.

He has promised to “deliver tax cuts that drive growth”, but to do so in a “way that’s responsible” and only “after we’ve got a grip of inflation”.

Liz Truss: The Foreign Secretary has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one” with a new Budget and Spending Review that would reverse April’s rise in national insurance and next year’s corporation tax hike from 19% to 25%.

She has vowed to “simplify” taxes and ensure people are not penalised for caring for children or relatives.

She has not explained how she would pay for the £30 billion in tax cuts she has promised, but insists they “can be paid for within the existing fiscal envelope”.

– Immigration

Rishi Sunak: Supports the current Government’s controversial Rwanda asylum policy, saying it will stop “an illegal set of criminal gangs who were causing people to die in pursuit of coming here”.

Liz Truss: Also supports the policy and said she has worked closely with the Home Secretary on it.

– Identity Politics

Rishi Sunak: Has criticised “trends to erase women via the use of clumsy, gender-neutral language”. He has pledged a “manifesto for women’s right”, including opposing biological men being allowed to compete against women in sport and guidance for schools on how they teach issues of sex and gender.

Liz Truss: Has previously shelved plans for an overhaul of gender recognition rules to make it easier for trans people to change their legal gender.

– Brexit and Europe

Rishi Sunak: The Leave-voter has promised to scrap or reform all EU law or bureaucracy still on the statute book by the time of the next general election, and have initial recommendations on whether each law stays or goes within 100 days.

Liz Truss: Voted Remain but has since embraced Brexit and scooped up the backing of staunch Brexiteers. Helped push through the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which critics say breaks international law.

Reportedly said she would seek to reform the European Convention on Human Rights but would be “prepared to leave”.

– Defence

Rishi Sunak: Views the Nato target of 2% of GDP as a “floor and not a ceiling” and notes it is set to rise to 2.5% “over time” but refuses to set “arbitrary targets”.

Liz Truss: Has pledged to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 and strengthen the intelligence services. She said the Government’s current plan to cut the size of the Army to 72,500 in 2025 is “up for review”.

– Climate Change and Net Zero

Rishi Sunak: Committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050. He has pledged to keep the ban on building new onshore wind farms, but wants to introduce a legal target to make Britain energy self-sufficient by 2045 by overseeing a massive expansion in offshore turbines.

Liz Truss: Backs the net zero push, but would pause green levies on domestic energy bills, which could damage the target.

She says there is a strong case for lifting the ban on fracking and wants to move away from the EU’s habitat directive in favour of a stronger British biodiversity target.

– Housing and Infrastructure

Rishi Sunak: Has vowed to improve housing stock and energy efficiency. He wants to scrap EU Solvency II rules to help investors put money into infrastructure assets.

Liz Truss: Would scrap what she calls “Stalinist” housing targets in favour of tax cuts and deregulation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cabinet minister likens HS2 to ‘killer whale’ for next PM

A Cabinet minister has warned that HS2 is a “killer whale” that could “rip the arm” off the next prime minister. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office, told the Telegraph that the HS2 project was akin to a “killer whale” and suggested it was one of the projects that could spell trouble for the next incumbent of No 10.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tax-cut stunts can’t cover up the disaster that is Brexit

‘They are trying to hide the failure of Brexit behind policy stunts.” This observation about the fiasco of the Conservative party’s leadership contest came from an economist friend and neatly sums it up. Liz Truss, who voted Remain but is now an ardent Brexiter, cannot admit to herself...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sunak’s hardline immigration plan includes a cap on refugees and floating detention centres for asylum seekers

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage as he set out a hardline plan to deal with immigration if he becomes prime minister. The package features a cap on annual refugee numbers and the withholding of aid from some of the world’s poorest countries if they refuse to take back failed asylum seekers.The former chancellor, who is trailing Liz Truss in polls of Conservative Party members in the current leadership election, said he would ramp up the controversial plan to operate deportation flights to Rwanda and that he would seek to establish similar schemes with other countries.And he said he would bar...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

What the papers say – July 24

The nation’s papers are led by the former chancellor’s promise to toughen up UK policy on migrants. The Daily Telegraph reports Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce an annual cap on the number of refugees. The Independent says there has been a backlash to Mr Sunak’s “hardline plans”....
U.K.
The Independent

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said.Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in the US, he said: “I think he has suffered a strategic failure in Ukraine. It is obviously not over.“He has obviously made, and the Russian forces have made, some incremental progress over recent weeks and months but it...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Identity Politics#Eu Law#Deregulation#Uk#Conservative
The Independent

World stands on ‘abyss of nuclear war’ over Ukraine conflict, says Lukashenko

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has warned that unless the Russia-Ukraine war is stopped the world is staring down the “abyss of nuclear war”.Lukashenko, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, accused the West of sparking the conflict which began in late February when Russia ordered its troops into Ukraine under the guise of a “special operation”.However he is now urging Western countries, Russia and Ukraine to come together and reach an agreement or face a more perilous future involving nuclear war.“We must stop, reach an agreement, end this mess, operation and war in Ukraine,” The Moscow Times reported, citing a Lukashenko...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunak and Truss promise crackdown on illegal migration

The UK will crack down further on illegal migration in the coming months regardless of who enters Downing Street, after both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pledged fresh measures to tighten British borders.On a weekend in which the two rival camps traded blows over tax cuts and economic credibility, both the Foreign Secretary and the former chancellor appeared united on the need to toughen up UK policy on migrants as Ms Truss promised an expanded Border Force and Mr Sunak committed to an annual cap on the number of refugees.The campaign so far had seen both candidates re-commit to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Family of Afghan boy stranded in France condemn Priti Patel’s ‘false promises’

The family of an 11-year-old Afghan refugee stranded in France after getting separated from his parents in the Kabul airport bombing has accused Priti Patel of making “false promises” over safe routes into the UK.Qamar Jabarkhyl, a 28-year-old UK citizen, said his “heart melts” when his young cousin, Obaidullah, calls him crying every day from the tiny flat where he is staying in Strasbourg.Obaidullah and his parents, along with his twin brother and older sister, fled his home city of Jalalabad during the Taliban takeover last summer.They wanted to catch a flight to the UK to stay with Mr Jabarkhyl,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy