ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Hundreds of community members searching for missing Crawford County woman

By Fontaine Glenn
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Search continues one week later for missing Crawford County woman

Pennsylvania State Police are reporting the search for Candice Caffas will resume Saturday, July 23. Volunteers helping in the search are asked to meeting at Vernon Central Hose Company at 9 a.m. Saturday (Park vehicles in the gravel area). (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One week after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Farrell man held in jail until robbery trial

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a man charged in a pair of robberies in Mercer County will now be heard in Common Pleas Court. Dustin Hilliard of Butler was arrested earlier this month in connection with the hold-up of a Rite Aid store in Farrell. State Police...
FARRELL, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City

An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
City
Meadville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
WUPE

Sheffield, PA Firefighters Helping Look For A Meadville Woman

Volunteer firefighters from the Warren County town of Sheffield traveled to the Crawford County town of Meadville today to help search for a missing woman from the town. Sheffield firefighters made their way to Meadville today to aid in the search... According to a post on the Sheffield Volunteer Fire...
MEADVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Volunteers#The Command Post#Hillandale Farms
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Slamming Woman’s Head into Door During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Fire destroys Corry home on Route 6

Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight. The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township. According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mystery still surrounds deaths of two Seneca Valley teens

This story is shared with you as a digital media exclusive. Please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by subscribing at butlereagle.com. Twenty years after the deaths of two Seneca Valley teens along a Forward Township road, a mother continues searching for answers, and police continue investigating. Sunday marked the...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Butler County man killed in Mercer County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 28-year-old man from Butler County was killed in a crash in Mercer County. The crash happened a little after 1:45 a.m. Monday on Slippery Rock Road in Liberty Township. State police said Matthew Bell, of Petrolia, was driving a vehicle when it went off...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Suspect arrested in East 24th Street shooting

Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured After Chain Reaction Crash On Route 8

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Butler Township. The four vehicle accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 South and McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police say 38-year-old Amanda Beck of Butler was speeding while approaching...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man faces nearly 300 felony theft counts over improper credit card usage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy