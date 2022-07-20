Hundreds of community members searching for missing Crawford County woman

Related
Search continues one week later for missing Crawford County woman
Pennsylvania State Police are reporting the search for Candice Caffas will resume Saturday, July 23. Volunteers helping in the search are asked to meeting at Vernon Central Hose Company at 9 a.m. Saturday (Park vehicles in the gravel area). (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One week after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the […]
Farrell man held in jail until robbery trial
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The case against a man charged in a pair of robberies in Mercer County will now be heard in Common Pleas Court. Dustin Hilliard of Butler was arrested earlier this month in connection with the hold-up of a Rite Aid store in Farrell. State Police...
‘Items of interest’ sent for testing in Farrell dig
Authorities have been investigating the 45-year-old disappearance of Hubbard resident Billie Lynn Groff, who was last seen on July 4, 1977.
butlerradio.com
Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City
An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
Crawford County woman still missing as search suspended for the day
Update: Just after 5:50 p.m. on July 20, police suspended the search for the day. A new search will begin on July 21 at 9 a.m. if Caffas is still not located. Multiple search agencies spent the day covering hundreds of acres while searching for a missing Crawford County woman. At the time of writing, […]
explore venango
Man Charged After His Young Children Were Allegedly Found Crossing Street Alone
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing two counts of child endangerment charges after his two minor children were allegedly found attempting to cross a street without supervision and with no clothes on. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges...
explore venango
Intoxicated Oil City Woman Flees Scene After Causing Rollover Crash; Four Rushed to Hospital
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four people were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening after an Oil City woman crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 5:59 p.m. on...
Sheffield, PA Firefighters Helping Look For A Meadville Woman
Volunteer firefighters from the Warren County town of Sheffield traveled to the Crawford County town of Meadville today to help search for a missing woman from the town. Sheffield firefighters made their way to Meadville today to aid in the search... According to a post on the Sheffield Volunteer Fire...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Slamming Woman’s Head into Door During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Fire destroys Corry home on Route 6
Several fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire in Warren County overnight. The first calls went out just before midnight for a structure fire in the 40000 block of Route 6, in Columbus Township. According to reports from the scene, the home was fully involved when the first crews arrived. No one was believed to […]
High school sophomore killed in fatal ATV crash in Venango County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — “He always had a smile on his face. That’s the biggest thing that I’ll remember about him,” Our Lady of Sacred Heart’s Principal Tim Plocinik told Channel 11. Plocinik will miss seeing Tavon Lang’s smile each day as he walks...
cranberryeagle.com
Mystery still surrounds deaths of two Seneca Valley teens
This story is shared with you as a digital media exclusive. Please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by subscribing at butlereagle.com. Twenty years after the deaths of two Seneca Valley teens along a Forward Township road, a mother continues searching for answers, and police continue investigating. Sunday marked the...
wtae.com
Butler County man killed in Mercer County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 28-year-old man from Butler County was killed in a crash in Mercer County. The crash happened a little after 1:45 a.m. Monday on Slippery Rock Road in Liberty Township. State police said Matthew Bell, of Petrolia, was driving a vehicle when it went off...
Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Deceased Father’s Social Security Benefits
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 12 months and one day in jail and ordered to make restitution in the amount of $127,636 on her conviction of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States...
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving during Mercer County crash
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a driver fell asleep while driving during a crash on Interstate 80 in Mercer County. The crash happened a little before 4 a.m. on July 6 in Shenango Township. Police said a 33-year-old woman from Peoria, Arizona, fell asleep behind the wheel...
Suspect arrested in East 24th Street shooting
Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
butlerradio.com
Two Injured After Chain Reaction Crash On Route 8
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Butler Township. The four vehicle accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 South and McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police say 38-year-old Amanda Beck of Butler was speeding while approaching...
Local 87-year-old scammed out of $9,000
PSP said that the victim was deceived into thinking that a family member was in an auto accident. The victim was told this information over the phone.
Butler County man faces nearly 300 felony theft counts over improper credit card usage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to...
Pregnant bison fatally shot on Union City farm; owners seek answers
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Union City farmers are reeling after finding one of their bison, who was pregnant, shot and killed last week. What started out as a normal morning last Friday (July 15) turned into a nightmare when one of the owners of the Union City farm found his pregnant bison dead in the pasture. The […]
