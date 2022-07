The fallout continues after a fire and chaotic evacuation on the MBTA's Orange Line Thursday morning. About 200 passengers had to flee after a train car caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River. T officials say a loose piece hit the third rail, starting the blaze. But how did we get here? Steven Beaucher, a historian of the MBTA and author of the book "Boston in Transit: Mapping the History of Public Transportation in the Hub," spoke with Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel about how the T’s history affects its present. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

