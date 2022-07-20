ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Live At 9: Memphis Mayor Says Too Much Risk Involved with Proposed “Backstop” Agreement with One Beale’s Grand Hyatt

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe temperatures aren’t the only thing that’s hot in Memphis....

wreg.com

WREG

Memphis mayor won’t sign off on One Beale debt deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis city council chose to guarantee 100% funding to the developers of the One Beale Project but the city’s mayor is disagreeing. “I’m not signing under the terms that they approved,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Can’t gamble with the public’s money like that.” In its fourth phase, the project plans to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake endorse Steve Mulroy for DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy received an endorsement from the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others impacted by police brutality during their visit to the Bluff City. As early voting continues, endorsements continue to pour in for both candidates in the race for the Shelby County District Attorney.  Endorsements for Weirich […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis school board candidates want stronger superintendent policies

School board candidates in Memphis are calling for stronger policies to hold the board’s sole employee accountable after Tennessee’s largest district placed its superintendent on paid leave during an investigation into allegations that he abused his power and violated existing workplace policies. Questions about district leadership — and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW replacing over 80k street lights in Memphis with LED versions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW’s Dana Jeanes has provided an update on the ongoing process of converting Memphis’ street lights to LED. The utility company has selected Ameresco for the $34 million project. “The successful firm will be expected to design and implement the conversion of all street...
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

NEWS ALERT: ROAD NAME: PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD

7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28 at 5 p.m. Description: Pleasant Ridge Road just west of Singleton Parkway will be closed to through traffic for drainage pipe repairs. Singleton Parkway to Paul Barret Parkway or Raleigh Millington to Paul Barret Parkway may be used as alternate routes. Please plan accordingly. Project Manager: Ken Shaeffer, Shelby County Roads & Bridges Phone:(901) 301-4189.
MILLINGTON, TN
millington-news.com

North Star Results: Shelby County Sheriffs participate in national effort to clean up streets

The U.S. Marshals Service has conducted a high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on the country’s most violent offenders in 10 cities, including Memphis. This 30-day initiative, called Operation North Star (ONS) resulted in the arrest of 122 fugitives, sex offenders, and violent criminals wanted in the Bluff City. The major partners in this endeavor were the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Department of Correction, Jackson Police Department, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Eighty-six of the 122 arrests were carried out by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a mentally ill woman who was last seen on Thursday night. Donna Boyce was last seen in West River Chase, police say. Boyce is described as having gold braids and was last seen wearing a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Saving on your utility bill with these simple tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many are challenged with the bigger utility bills, an insulation expert is sharing way to stay comfortable without cranking up the air conditioning and shelling out more money. Did you know 9 out of 10 homes are under insulated?. Stacy Fitzgerald-Redd with the North American...
MEMPHIS, TN
Grundy County Herald

Bryant earns Doctor of Optometry degree

Chandler Bryant, O.D., of Pelham, Tennessee, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. A native of Pelham, Bryant is the son of Greg Bryant and Jennifer Kapalezynski and the stepson of Aletha Bryant and Anthony Kapalezynski. He is the grandson of Edith and Elmer Bryant and Peggy and James Goodman. Bryant is a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Rhodes College.
PELHAM, TN
WREG

Long lines continue to clog county clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were lined up around the corner on Wednesday in front of the County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza waiting for tags and other services. Residents braved the heat outside the office as COVID protocols are still in effect. With limited or no seating available, the clerk’s office is limited to standing inside and outside. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hit, killed by vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in South Memphis Saturday morning, police say. The crash happened at South Lauderdale Street and East Person Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

The Black Pearl Nail Academy grooms Memphis' future nail techs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is beauty in rarity. Any beauty worth having is a beauty worth valuing. “It takes an oyster or almost seven years to actually form a true black pearl,” said Duriya Caldwell, Black Pearl Academy owner and Executive Director. “Sometimes it takes time for us to form our perfect point of perfection. That’s what a black pearl does.”
MEMPHIS, TN

