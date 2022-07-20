Live At 9: Memphis Mayor Says Too Much Risk Involved with Proposed “Backstop” Agreement with One Beale’s Grand Hyatt

The U.S. Marshals Service has conducted a high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on the country’s most violent offenders in 10 cities, including Memphis. This 30-day initiative, called Operation North Star (ONS) resulted in the arrest of 122 fugitives, sex offenders, and violent criminals wanted in the Bluff City. The major partners in this endeavor were the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Department of Correction, Jackson Police Department, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Eighty-six of the 122 arrests were carried out by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO