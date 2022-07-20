Summer Savings at SeaWorld and Kennedy Space Center

Summer Savings at SeaWorld and the Kennedy Space Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Before the kids head back to school, there is still time to visit some of the great attractions and entertainment that Central Florida has to offer.

Planning a trip to Kennedy Space Center?

Well, get ready to save money before you blast off.

From now until Aug. 1, the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex is launching a limited online offer.

The SAVE7 offer, available online only, will save visitors $7 on a one-day adult and child admission.

Besides standing in The Rocket Garden and seeing Space Shuttle Atlantis, guests can participate in the Artemis Mission Manual Scavenger Hunt, a family-friendly activity that gives guests the opportunity to explore the visitor complex in a new way.

The Artemis-themed adventure gives Space explorers the opportunity to watch videos and complete tasks to collect booklet stickers. Once all mission stickers have been collected completed booklets can be shown for a prize.

Guests can also check out the new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex where guests can see the visionary designs paving the way for human deep space travel.

For more information, visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com

SeaWorld is also getting in on the summer savings.

Guests can go online from now until July 24 to purchase discounts of up to 45% on park admission.

Guests can also save up to 40% on two visits at any combination of theme parks and up to 40% on a SeaWorld Orlando 2022 Fun Card.

Every weekend through Aug. 7, the Electric Ocean Concert Series will feature live performances that will take center stage at Nautilus Theater as well as the nightly “Ignite 360″ firework and fountain spectacular.

The remaining concerts for Electric Ocean include:

July 16 - Fuel

July 17 - Chase Matthew

July 23 - Queensrÿche

July 24 - Grupo Niche

July 30 - Luis Enrique

July 31 - Blue Öyster Cult

August 6 - P.O.D.

August 7 - Jefferson Starship

At night, “Club Electric Current” gets the party started as the Waterfront transforms into a dance party beneath the waves for all ages with dancers and stilt walkers.

Guests can also get up close with nocturnal animals at “Rescue Tails: Night Vision” and dance the night away at “Club Sea Glow.”

