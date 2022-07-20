ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Live At 9: Theatre Memphis Set to Honor Priscilla Presley

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you trace back the estimated $10 million Graceland generates for the...

wreg.com

Grundy County Herald

Bryant earns Doctor of Optometry degree

Chandler Bryant, O.D., of Pelham, Tennessee, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. A native of Pelham, Bryant is the son of Greg Bryant and Jennifer Kapalezynski and the stepson of Aletha Bryant and Anthony Kapalezynski. He is the grandson of Edith and Elmer Bryant and Peggy and James Goodman. Bryant is a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Rhodes College.
PELHAM, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — July 22-24

Opening Lecture: Gathering the Girls Together: Behind the Scenes of Sporting Fashion. Sunday, July 24, 2-3 p.m. One hundred and 25 years ago, a couple hundred miles away in Atchison, Kansas, Amelia Earhart was born on July 24, and 83 years ago, she disappeared somewhere in the Pacific Ocean, sparking conspiracy theories galore — from Earhart being abducted by aliens to her spying on the Japanese at FDR’s request. I guess it’s easier to think that such a badass in life met a fate of badass proportions, instead of low supply of fuel or foggy skies. Regardless of her fate, Earhart was a trailblazer, unafraid to push the boundaries of social mores in the twentieth century.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake endorse Steve Mulroy for DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy received an endorsement from the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others impacted by police brutality during their visit to the Bluff City. As early voting continues, endorsements continue to pour in for both candidates in the race for the Shelby County District Attorney.  Endorsements for Weirich […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
territorysupply.com

12 Scenic Weekend Road Trips from Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis is all about the blues, soul and rock ’n roll — thanks to its connections with Elvis Presley, B.B. King, and Johnny Cash. But it’s also a great launchpad for Southeastern road trips. The city is close to a range of a number of attractive destinations,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ticket details for FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in Memphis’ 65-year history of hosting PGA Tour events - the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs comes to TPC Southwind. The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will feature the top players in the FedExCup Ranking at the end of the regular season, meaning some of the biggest names in golf will be in Memphis to fight to keep their seasons alive and win the ultimate prize—the FedExCup.
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

9 Spots to Get Frozen Cocktails in Memphis

Memphis residents know all too well how long the second half of summer can feel. Find a little relief from that heat and humidity with a refreshing, frozen cocktail at one of these local bars and restaurants! From spiked milkshakes to rainbow margaritas, you are guaranteed to find a boozy treat that suits you.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis twins compete on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Viewers of Tuesday’s season finale of NBC’s Dancing with Myself will get a double dose of Memphis. Jemarcus and Demarcus White, twins from the Bluff City, will be performing on the dance show. The White twins have taken a love and talent for dance...
MEMPHIS, TN
Priscilla Presley
actionnews5.com

Tigers Center on Rimington’s watch list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Center Jacob Likes is on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy for the most outstanding center in NCAA Division 1. The former Christian Brothers High School star helped anchor a tiger passing offense that ranked 16 in the nation last season. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Myah Taylor’s journey from Olive Branch to Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — Myah Taylor had a difficult choice to make between the two sports she loved, softball and basketball. She chose what’s in her blood and that’s hooping – following in the footsteps of her father, John, who played collegiately at Jackson State. “I think our basketball IQ is like a lot,” said […]
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Beating the heat during band practice

HERNANDO, Miss. — With a heat advisory in effect for most of the Mid-South and the heat index creeping towards 110° this week, the dangerous temperatures could be record-breaking. Despite the scorching heat, band camp is taking place at schools all across the area, including in Hernando. Getting...
HERNANDO, MS
#Performing#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun
WREG

Child found shot at McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are currently on the scene of a shooting that left a child injured on Friday morning. At 10:43 a.m., Memphis Police responded to the incident at McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street. Police believe the shooting was connected to road rage and did not happen at the restaurant. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lawson, Hardaway talk Shelby Co. Pro-Am, Tigers’ early chemistry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — There were a lot of familiar faces competing in the first Shelby County Pro-Am Basketball league held at the Orange Mound Community Center. Former Tigers, like Chris Crawford, Adonis Thomas, and KJ Lawson, played in the playoffs Wednesday night. Lawson getting to play alongside his youngest brother, Johnathan. “It would be […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man hit, killed by vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in South Memphis Saturday morning, police say. The crash happened at South Lauderdale Street and East Person Avenue just after 5:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crew shot at while renovating house in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a convicted killer is back behind bars, accused of shooting at a construction crew renovating a house in southeast Memphis. It happened Wednesday night in the 5100 block of Flanders Avenue. The street is just off Winchester, behind Greater Community Temple COGIC. Police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in fatal shooting at airport area motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted in a 2018 fatal shooting at motel in the airport area. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Travis Haynes, also known as Travis Cleveland, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and being convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN

